Henry Winkler spent 11 seasons playing one of television’s coolest characters. Originally given a minor role on Happy Days, Arthur Fonzarelli became one of the show’s biggest stars. As confident as the Fonz appeared on screen, some of Winkler’s most uncomfortable moments came before the cameras even started rolling.

As Winkler explained in a 2023 interview with PBS NewsHour, he struggled to read scripts because of dyslexia, a learning disability he wasn’t diagnosed with until he was 31. By then, Winkler had developed his own techniques for getting through auditions and learning his lines. Henry Winkler on stage at 2018 Supercon. Photo Credit: Super Festivals/ Wikimedia Commons/ CC BY 2.0 (cropped)

How Henry Winkler got through his auditions

Winkler graduated from the Yale School of Drama in 1970 with a master’s degree, but getting through auditions presented a particular challenge.

Actors are often asked to read unfamiliar material during an audition. For Winkler, this meant demonstrating his ability to play a character while struggling to read the dialogue.

Speaking to The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, he explained how he would quickly memorize as much of the script as possible and improvise the portions he couldn’t remember.

“You learn to negotiate with your learning challenge,” said Winkler. “I could instantly memorize a lot of it and then what I didn’t know, I made up and threw caution to the wind and did it with conviction and sometimes I made them laugh and sometimes I got hired,” he added.

In a 2019 interview with NPR, Winkler recalled producers and directors pointing out that he wasn’t saying the words they had written.

“I’m giving you the essence of the character,” he would tell them. The Fonz and Richie Cunningham. Photo Credit: ABC Television/ Wikimedia Commons

Monday morning on the set of ‘Happy Days’

Getting the part didn’t put an end to Winkler’s difficulties with scripts.

In his 2023 memoir, Being Henry: The Fonz… and Beyond, excerpted by Variety, Winkler recalled the cast gathering at 10 a.m. every Monday to read that week’s script.

He sometimes stumbled over his dialogue or accidentally left out entire lines. Even a word like “invincible” could trip him up. His reading difficulties often interfered with his co-stars’ jokes.

“I was constantly failing to give the right cue line, which would then screw up the joke for the person doing the scene with me,” said Winkler.

Winkler asked to receive his scripts early so he could read them repeatedly before joining the rest of the cast. He knew this put extra pressure on the show’s writers.

His castmates were supportive, but he often felt like he was letting them down. Winkler said, “All this at the height of my fame and success, as I was playing the coolest guy in the world.” The Fonz becomes a singing superstar. Photo Credit: ABC Television/ Wikimedia Commons

A dyslexia diagnosis at age 31

He was already playing the Fonz when he began to understand why reading had always been so difficult for him. When his stepson was diagnosed with dyslexia, Winkler recognized many of the same problems he’d experienced growing up.

His initial reaction to his own diagnosis was anger. He thought about the arguments with his parents and the punishments he’d received for getting poor grades. He finally understood that those difficulties weren’t the result of a lack of effort. Henry Winkler discusses his experiences with dyslexia at the Foreign Office in London in 2013. Photo Credit: Foreign and Commonwealth Office / Wikimedia Commons / OGL v1.0

From struggling to read books to writing them

Winkler eventually added children’s author to his resume.

Together with author Lin Oliver, he created the Hank Zipzer series, featuring a boy with dyslexia whose adventures are based on Winkler’s childhood.

The books allowed Winkler to reach children experiencing some of the same frustrations he had growing up.

Reading remains difficult for Winkler. He prefers to buy hardcover books and keeps the ones he’s read on his bookshelf.

“Every one of them is a triumph,” Winkler told the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity.