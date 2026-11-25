Michael J. Fox, once one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, is still getting the job done. Most recently, he made headlines with a brilliant turn on Shrinking in which he played a patient with Parkinson’s Disease who befriends Harrison Ford’s character; also living with Parkinson’s.

The performance was moving and raw, as Fox has lived with Parkinson’s in real life for decades. But it’s not the first time he has tapped into his challenges living with a degenerative disease in order to turn in an incredible performance.

Michael J. Fox’s character arc on Scrubs still hits hard

In 2004, over 20 years ago now, Fox appeared on the hit medical sitcom Scrubs. He appeared in a two-episode guest arc during the show’s third season.

At the time, Fox was struggling with the progression of his Parkinson’s Disease. In fact, the 42-year-old had been recently forced to step back from full-time acting before taking the role. Instead of shying away from his condition, Lawrence and team leaned into it.

Lawrence and his writers created the character Dr. Kevin Casey, a renowned surgeon and medical attending, who visits the show’s home hospital of Sacred Heart as part of his specialty rotation.

The show used Fox’s tremors, involuntary movements, and physical and facial tics as a representation, not of Parkinson’s, but of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. It meant that for the first time in years, Fox didn’t have to control or suppress his symptoms in front of the camera. He could fully inhabit the character without trying to hide his own disease.

And it worked beautifully.

One scene shows off Fox’s brilliant dramatic chops

Fox’s character, Dr. Casey, injects energy and humor into the third season of Scrubs. His severe Obsessive Compulsive Disorder makes him a fascinating character to follow, and one that earns plenty of laughs. He’s self-aware and self-deprecating about his own condition, which endears him to the audience and allows Fox’s natural comedic talent to shine through.

Though the character is often a source of comedy throughout the two episode arc, Fox’s portrayal is also considered to be a brilliantly authentic representation of OCD.

Dr. Casey spends much of his screen time poking fun at his own idiosyncrasies and OCD rituals, but in one extremely poignant scene, his facade comes crashing down around him. The protagonist of the series, John ‘JD’ Dorian, catches Casey repeatedly washing his hands after a surgery. Casey is unable to stop and finally lashes out in frustration.

“This is a weak moment,” he says. “No one was supposed to see this.”

On the Scrubs subreddit, users agree that Fox’s performance in the series was true to their own experiences.

“I have OCD and it honestly hit incredibly close to home. His break down, especially when he says something along the lines of “you aren’t supposed to see this part” makes me tear up every time, even more so as the breakdown bit you 100% hide every chance you get. … It’s probably my favorite portrayal of OCD on a show like this.”

“Dr. Kevin Casey actually felt really true to life for me. Things felt really familiar—the specific way of doing things that seemed really trivial to other people, the way that even things that were impressive to other people were really a compulsion, and above all, the dramatic scene where J.D. found him still scrubbing his hands two hours after surgery.”

“This episode hit me hard because at that point I’m not sure I’d ever seen someone else have that kind of reaction. When he says ‘I want to go home’ … I started crying because I’d had a few experiences like that, trapped at work, and I couldn’t leave because I kept having to check if my filing cabinet was locked.”

OCD is a commonly misunderstood condition. It’s often used as a casual shorthand for people who like things neat and organized.

But OCD can take many shapes, forms, and levels of severity. At the level portrayed in Scrubs, it is a daily struggle that few can truly understand. Fox’s portrayal of the disorder not only helped countless viewers feel seen; it showed the raw truth to the rest of them and instilled newfound empathy for a condition that’s often treated as a joke.

As for Fox, he credits the role with helping him rediscover his love of acting:

Per Screen Rant, Fox said: “On Scrubs, instead of trying to kill it, I invited my Parkinson’s with me to the set. I felt free to concentrate on the task that any actor, able-bodied or not, is charged with accomplishing: uncovering the internal life of another human being. Putting the emphasis on my character’s vulnerabilities and not my own, Parkinson’s could in fact disappear.”