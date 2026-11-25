For about a month this summer, Emily kept a secret from her husband, Jonathan. She had been filming the metal sculptures, custom signs and welding projects he made and posting them to an Instagram account he didn’t know existed.

She called it @myhusbandsmetalwork.

Jonathan had long wanted to make metalwork his living, Emily has explained in videos on the account. But an earlier business of his had closed, and his full-time job left him little energy for his art. So she set out to build him an audience on her own, a foundation he could launch from when he was ready to go out on his own.

She kept it going for 27 days without him finding out. Then some of the videos took off.

On Aug. 7, she told him and filmed his reaction. In the reveal video, Jonathan is caught off guard first by how many people had engaged with one of the reels, then by the follower count at the top of the profile.

That video has since been viewed millions of times, and the account now has about 175,000 followers.

Emily has said Jonathan started planning the business soon after.

“He can’t wait to share more with you about his work,” she wrote.