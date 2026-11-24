Jane Austen published four novels during her lifetime, with two more appearing after her death. Then there are the numerous poems, plays, and parodies she wrote in her youth, along with the lengthy letters she continued writing throughout her life. Even more impressive than the output, however, is the lasting influence of Austen’s work.

For many writers, that kind of creative consistency comes with a routine. Writers throughout history have developed their own rituals for getting into the right headspace to work, whether that means writing at the same time every day, working in a particular place, or starting the day with an activity that has nothing to do with writing.

Austen had her own version of a creative warm-up: before settling in to write, she would sit down at the pianoforte.

Jane Austen started her creative day with music

During her years at Chawton Cottage, which happened to be one of the most productive periods of her career, Austen played the pianoforte every morning before serving her family breakfast. According to her niece Caroline Austen, “Aunt Jane began her day with music.”

Austen’s family owned around 600 pieces of music, including works by Mozart, Haydn, and Clementi, so she had plenty to choose from. Music also found its way into her novels, where several characters play the piano, and scholars have noted the musicality imbued into Austen’s prose.

Her morning practice also ran against some of the expectations around women and music at the time. The Jane Austen Society of North America notes that piano playing could be viewed as a “frivolous” party trick, meant “only for temporarily attracting the admiration of men.”

For Austen, though, it was an everyday part of her morning, right before turning her attention to the social satire and romantic plots that would make her famous.

Research into music and creativity suggests there may be something to that idea

Studies of musical improvisation have found changes in brain activity in regions involved in conscious self-monitoring, while other research has found that certain kinds of music can improve performance on tasks that measure divergent thinking, or the ability to come up with multiple possible ideas.

But you don’t necessarily need to pick up an instrument to give your brain a musical nudge.

Music can influence mood and arousal, which can in turn affect creative thinking. In one study, people who listened to upbeat, positive classical music performed better on a measure of divergent thinking than people who worked in silence.

That doesn’t mean putting on any random playlist will suddenly turn you into Jane Austen. The research is still limited, and the effects can depend on what’s being listened to, the person listening, and the creative task. But it does give us a reason to experiment with how we use music before we create.

Try making music part of your creative warm-up

If you’re struggling to get your ideas moving, you could borrow a little inspiration from Austen.

Make a playlist for the work. Choose music that puts you in the mood you want to bring to your project. If lyrics pull your attention away from the task, try instrumental music instead.

Give yourself a musical runway. Rather than pressing play and immediately diving into your work, spend five or 10 minutes listening while you make coffee, stretch, tidy your workspace, or sitting and meditationg on. The point is to create a small transition between everyday life and creative work.

Play something yourself. You don’t need to be a virtuoso. Play piano, guitar, drums, or whatever instrument you have available. You could even sing or hum a simple melody.

Use music to change gears. Try keeping different playlists for different kinds of creative work. Something energetic might help when you’re brainstorming, while something calmer could work better when you’re revising or editing.

Try a little improvisation. If you play an instrument, spend a few minutes playing without trying to make anything “good.” The goal is to experiment and let your brain wander before you ask it to produce something polished.

Find your “Austen” song. Pick one piece of music that you use consistently before a particular creative task. Over time, it may become a cue that tells your brain it’s time to switch gears and start creating.

We can’t know exactly what was happening in Austen’s head as she played, or whether she deliberately used music to get herself into a creative flow state. But between what we know about her routine and what researchers are learning about music and creative thinking, there’s a good reason to experiment with the idea ourselves.