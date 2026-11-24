In 2019, Geoffrey Munn, the jewelry expert from “Antiques Roadshow,” was looking through the storerooms of the Brighton Museum & Art Gallery in England when he noticed the corner of a frame poking out of some archival tissue paper.

It turned out to be one of five forgotten Fabergé pieces, including two gold-mounted picture frames, each holding a photograph of an elegant woman in furs, lace and pearls. Nobody knew who the women were. Munn and two of the museum’s curators had tried to find out but came up empty.

So when the Fabergé pieces went on display in 2021, the museum added a sign asking visitors for help.

In March 2024, actor and screenwriter Andreane Rellou (@andreanerellou), who’s from Athens and based in London, visited the museum with her sister and read it. Then she went home and started digging.

“I used my knowledge of historical fashion and hairstyling to try and date the pictures myself,” Rellou told the museum. She guessed the woman in the smaller, square frame was in her early 40s, and her clothes and hair pointed to the early 1900s. And because Fabergé frames have always been expensive, she figured the woman had serious money.

That meant she had likely married in the 1880s, and she had married well.

“At that point, I searched through debutante portraits, and then I looked through lists of recently married men of the upper classes … and the Rothschild name came up,” Rellou told Smithsonian.

“I gasped when I came across Marie Perugia’s portrait from the Rothschild Archive website,” she said. Perugia, born in Italy in 1862, had married Leopold de Rothschild, one of the wealthiest men of his era, in 1881. Rellou cracked it in about four hours and emailed the museum the next day.

The woman in the diamond-shaped frame took a few more days. Rellou compared her face against portraits of royalty and aristocrats until she found the match: Sophia of Prussia, a granddaughter of Queen Victoria, sister of Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II, and Queen of Greece from 1913 to 1917.

“We’re extremely happy to have the mystery solved at last,” Paula Wrightson of Brighton & Hove Museums told the Greek newspaper To Vima.

Rellou is quick to share credit. “My research very much relied on the work of others, so in a way it feels like a collaborative effort,” she told the museum. “I just put the dots together.”

What stuck with her was how completely two once-prominent women had been forgotten.

“These women deserve to be remembered,” she said, “and I’m very happy that their names will now be heard and spoken again.”