Musician and composer Paul Williams was very busy in the 1970s. He was not only writing brilliant hit songs, but truly famous people were taking note. The likes of David Bowie, the Carpenters, Three Dog Night, Helen Reddy and even Jim Henson (of the Muppets fame) helped get him many well-deserved accolades.

In a podcast interview with Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan, Williams explains how his career esculated. “Roger (Nichols) and I were writing all these songs. And we had met the Carpenters. Incidentally, Roger and I were getting all these cuts. And nothing was ever on the radio. I mean, album cuts, B-sides. Nothing on there. I mean, nobody knew who we were. There was no real chart success, but we were making a great living. B-sides! I mean, I wrote the B-sides of ‘I Am Woman’ and ‘Delta Dawn.’”

Meet the Carpenters

He continues, “So all of a sudden, there’s a knock at the door in Roger’s office, and it’s Chuck Kaye and Herb Alpert and they said, ‘This is our newest act at A&M (records). Wanted you to meet Karen and Richard Carpenter.’ And they looked at Roger and I were like, ‘Oh man, we love your Peppermint Trolley cut of ‘Trust’ and the Steve Lawrence recording of ‘Drifter.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re famous, oh my God.’ We’re so excited because these two kids knew who we were.

Williams shares how exciting things got. “When they recorded ‘Close to You,’ which was their first huge hit, the B-side was ‘I Kept on Loving You,’ that Roger and I wrote. It was going to be the A-side, but they turned it over and played ‘Close to You’ because was a major, major free ride.”

Things took a turn. “But then what happened was Tony Asher, a wonderful songwriter, was supposed to write a commercial for Crocker Bank, and he had a skiing accident. He broke his hand, so he suggested Roger and I write a little song, not a pitch, just a little video of a wedding. Show a young couple getting married and at the end say, ‘You’ve got a long way to go, we’d like to help you get there. The Crocker Bank.’

Life changing

Williams didn’t particularly want to write a bank commercial. “I said to Roger, ‘I don’t want to write a bank commercial! I’m street. I’m white lightning and black leather.’ He said, well, there’s a creative fee. So we wrote this in an afternoon, wrote the song. And I sang it on the commercial, and he did the background voices. …Richard Carpenter heard it in the commercial and said, ‘Is there a full song?’ And I said, ‘We’ve Only Just Begun,’ and that changed our lives.”

While Williams was already a proficient talent, “only just begun” was a perfect way to describe what came next. Alongside Kenneth Ascher (with whom he often co-wrote), Williams already had a working relationship/friendship with Jim Henson, creator of The Muppets. So when they were asked to write songs for the The Muppet Movie, Williams was already a fan.

He’s a frog with rainbows

In an interview with the Bluegrass Situation, Williams shares some of the difficulty he had when tasked to write a song for Kermit. “The big thing with that song was that we had to show that Kermit has an inner life. The song that Kenny and I tried to shoot for was ‘When You Wish Upon a Star.’ When Jiminy Cricket sings that song, it’s so touching. There’s so much depth there. We wanted to do something like that with Kermit. He’s a frog. He’s got water. He’s got refracted light. So he’s got rainbows. That seemed like the obvious thing for us to write about.”

But there was an issue. Williams continues, “But we quickly wrote ourselves into the worst corner. ‘Why are there so many songs about rainbows? What’s on the other side? Rainbows are visions, but only illusions. Rainbows have nothing to hide.’ Oh, shit, look what we did! We painted ourselves into a corner. We’re advocating for people to grow up and knock off all that dreamy rainbow crap.”

When asked how he got around it, Williams admits, “I don’t know what happened, but we managed to follow it up with ‘So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it. I know they’re wrong. Wait and see. Someday we’ll find it, the rainbow connection, the lovers, the dreamers, and me.’ In that moment, Kermit ceases to be this creature, this Yoda or mentor or whatever, and he becomes a member of the audience. He becomes part of the public that is affected by this magic. So that was a gift.”

Full circle

Everything in this magical songwriting universe seemed to have come full circle. In the early 80s, Karen Carpenter recorded her own version of “The Rainbow Connection.” On Richard Carpenter’s site, he shares that their version was released as outtakes on their Made in America album. It wouldn’t be until decades later that Richard would release the full version.