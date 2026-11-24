Actor Charlie Chaplin and actress Sophia Loren developed a strong relationship Chaplin, whose career began in silent film in 1914, was someone Loren looked up to.

So when the legendary actor asked the Italian actress to be in the 1967 film he was directing, A Countess from Hong Kong, she was thrilled.

“When Charlie Chaplin asked me to do (A Countess from Hong Kong, 1967) I was really very, very happy. I would never have thought that he was going to ask me to be the lead in his last film. It was a wonderful relationship between me and Charlie Chaplin,” she told the South China Morning Post.

Loren shared in her 2014 memoir Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: My Life that Chaplin had come into her life in the 1960s. And it was during this time together that Chaplin pointed out a major flaw he saw in Loren. He subsequently offered her advice at 50-years-old that had a profound impact and changed her life.

Loren and Chaplin’s friendship blossoms

Loren recalled her excitement to work with the Hollywood legend.

“I was so nervous working with him. He’s such a master. But on the first day on the set, I realized he was just as nervous. If you care and love something, you get nervous. I’m suspicious of people who don’t ever get nervous,” she told The Wrap.

She also told The Los Angeles Times, “[Writer-director] Charlie Chaplin wanted me because he saw a picture I did with [Vittorio] De Sica, maybe it was ‘Gold of Naples,’ and he said ‘I want this girl.’ He could have given me the telephone book and I would have done it anyway.”

During the film, Loren and Chaplin became close—with Chaplin offering Loren wisdom that she took to heart.

Chaplin’s advice for Loren

During a 1984 interview on The Merv Griffin Show, Loren recalled a tender moment between her and Chaplin that deeply impacted her.

Loren shared that Chaplin told her, “‘There’s one thing that I don’t like about you’,” he told her. She replied, “What is it?”

And his brutal honesty struck a chord: “That you always say ‘yes’. You don’t know how to say ‘no’,” she shared. “Then I realized, I said, ‘Maybe this wonderful person is right. I don’t know how to say no.”

Loren continued, “I said, ‘This is a terrible failure for a person, because if you don’t know how to say ‘no’, you spend your time in doing things that you don’t want to do. You can’t organize your day. And you can’t do in your day what you wish because you are always at [the] disposal of other people.”

Griffin replied, “You never please yourself, right? Constantly pleasing everybody else.” And Loren said, “Mmhmm. But now I do. I’m 50 years old and I learned how to say ‘no’.”

In her memoir, Loren expanded on the interaction. Chaplin told her:

“‘Sophia, my dear, you have one imperfection which you must overcome if you wish to be a truly happy woman. You have to learn to say ‘No.’ Enough with always trying to please everyone, enough with trying to satisfy everything and everyone. ‘No,’ ‘No,’ and again ‘No.’ You still don’t know how to say that word, and this is a serious drawback. Learning to say ‘No’ is of essential importance to being able to do as you please with your time. It was hard for me, too, but from the moment I got it, nothing was ever the same again: my life became much simpler.’”

Loren also added, “Only age can offer you this sense of self-confidence. And only this self-confidence can nourish the beauty within each of us.”