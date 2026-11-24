There are plenty of animals with impressive survival strategies, but sea urchins may have one of the most entertaining ones. Some of them have taken their already unusual appearance a step further by developing a habit that makes them look like they’re wearing tiny hats. Adaptation at its most adorable? We think so.

A fun video from BBC Earth shows these creatures picking up shells and other bits of debris and placing them on top of their bodies as they strut across the ocean floor.

Sea urchins use thousands of tiny tube feet to move around and interact with objects in their environment. Those same appendages allow them to grab pieces of material from the seafloor and position them over their bodies, creating what looks like a miniature collection of ocean-floor accessories.

Aside from providing a delightful dose of underwater whimsy, this behavior has a very practical purpose.

More than a bold fashion choice

Researchers have been studying this phenomenon for decades, and one major reason sea urchins cover themselves is to protect against UV light. That can be especially important in shallow water, where sunlight is stronger. It may also become more useful as kelp forests decline, since the towering plants often act as a natural canopy for sea urchins and countless other marine animals.

There is a complication here, though. Sea urchins eat kelp, and when their populations grow too large, they can contribute to the loss of entire kelp forests. So the animals can help shape the very habitat that provides them with protection. When that canopy disappears, an urchin can’t exactly grab an umbrella and head for the shade. It can, however, pick up a shell.

Scientists are still uncovering the reasons behind it

Sun protection isn’t necessarily the whole story, either.

Researchers have found evidence that covering can provide physical protection as well. A recent study of green sea urchins found that the objects they carry can help shield their bodies from moving debris caused by waves, giving them another reason to keep their improvised headwear close.

It’s essentially the ocean’s version of Project Runway’s Unconventional Materials challenge, with the urchins turning whatever they find into functional fashion.

Anything can be a hat if you’re creative enough

Sea urchins use a wide range of materials, too. They’ve been observed carrying shells, rocks, pieces of algae, and other natural debris. Researchers have even documented them carrying human-made objects, including pieces of plastic, when those materials make themselves available in their environment.

Basically, sea urchins appear to appreciate micro-fashion trends just as much as humans, from shellcore to rockcore to whatever-you-can-find-on-the-seafloor-core.

Sea urchins have some stylish company

Interestingly, sea urchins aren’t the only sea animals getting creative with accessories. Sponge crabs carry pieces of sponge on their backs for camouflage and protection, while decorator crabs attach algae, sponges, and other organisms to their bodies.

Even whales have gotten in on the trend. Orcas have sported salmon hats, while humpback whales have been observed balancing pieces of kelp on their heads and bodies, a behavior researchers have nicknamed “kelping,” though they are still figuring out exactly why they do it.

Now the real question: Will these aquatic style icons someday have their own Met Gala?