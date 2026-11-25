With age, so often comes wisdom. At least when we’re open to finding it. For many Gen X-ers, we are turning what we thought would be difficult life lessons into sage advice that many are ready to impart to younger generations. Artist Rick Osborn shared a clip on social media, captioned “5 things I see completely differently after 50.”

He gives some context. “Now that I’ve lived through most of my 50s, there are a lot of things that I see completely differently than I did when I was younger. I’m gonna give you five. And strangely enough, you know, getting older is not one that surprised me the most. The last one I’m gonna share is that.”

Time

Osborn holds one finger up and stares directly into the camera. “The first one is time. When I was younger, time seemed unlimited. You could waste a weekend. Put something off. There was always ‘more.’ I don’t see it that way anymore. Time is one of the few things that I can spend that I can’t get back.”

Success

He continues, explaining that his views of success are completely different now that he’s older. “Two. Success. I used to think success was about what you accomplished and how far you’ve gotten. Now I think it actually has more to do with whether you actually enjoy the life that you built. Because you can look really successful and still be miserable. I know plenty of people like that.”

Being alone

Osborn distinguishes between being alone and being lonely. “I used to think that being alone and being lonely were basically the same thing. They’re not. I’ve felt incredibly lonely surrounded by people at times. And then completely content by myself. I’ve learned to really appreciate my own company.”

Getting older

For the fourth tip, Osborn shares, “I used to think that aging was about losing things. And yeah, as you get older, you do lose things and people. But you also gain perspective. You get a lot better at knowing what matters and what doesn’t. And I’m not sure I would trade that so easily.”

The future

Finally, Osborn shares the fifth thing he has learned as he rounds out his 50s. “When I was younger, the future was where life was gonna happen. Someday I’d figure it out. Someday, everything would magically come together. Well, I don’t think that way anymore. Because eventually you realize the life you kept imagining in the future is the life that you’re standing in right now. So I don’t ask ‘when is my life finally gonna begin?’ I ask, ‘what am I going to do with the life that’s already here?’”

Nearly 35,000 people responded to this clip with likes and comments. People of all ages and generations chimed in to share their stories or, at the very least, their appreciation for Osborn’s point of view. One Instagrammer writes, “50 was such a freeing time. I realized everyone was dealing with hard things and just doing the best they knew how. Judging people was a waste of time. It evolved into more empathy.”

A younger person got quite vulnerable with their reply. “I’m 33 and I live alone. I don’t have many friends either, and my friends say I live like I’m retired. So I can kind of relate to what you’re saying — or at least I’m trying to.”

And another older Instagrammer shares, “I just turned 88 and couldn’t agree more! Thanks for sharing your wisdom. Most of us wish we’d been more aware of many of these sooner…never late to learn though.”