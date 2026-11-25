Falling in love is a beautiful mystery. Endless elements of chemistry and compatibility between a man and a woman go into finding the ideal romantic partner.

But science has some answers to its perplexity. A 2024 study published in Sage Journals: Evolutionary Psychology narrowed down a handful of traits women find most attractive in men, with one standing out as science-backed.

Surprisingly, the personality trait that women noted was most desirable in men had *nothing* to do with physical attraction—and is also rooted in higher relationship satisfaction.

The #1 trait women find most attractive in men

In the study, Italian and Polish researchers analyzed 148 romantic heterosexual couples. They investigated specific traits women considered “crucial” when finding a romantic partner.

The most important trait women reported in what they found attractive in men was kindness.

When evaluating potential male partners, kindness (also defined as compassion) and understanding held the greatest value for women, which also correlated with higher relationship satisfaction.

“Compassion, represented by kindness and agreeableness (or low anger), reflects the potential partners’ willingness to share owned resources, to build favorable and peace space in romantic relationship,” the researchers wrote.

But it wasn’t only women who placed the most value on kindness: men did as well.

“People have various preferences in who they would like to pair-up with romantically. However, both men and women most value compassion in their partners. Specifically, they prefer partners who are kind and understanding,” the researchers added.

A link to evolution

The researchers tied kindness to competence—which also fits evolutionary theory. The second most attractive trait women valued most in men was intelligence, which researchers also noted was associated with competence.

“Women were less interested in partners who were disagreeable and less educated than men,” researchers noted. “High levels of compassion and competence might be especially important for women as they incur much higher costs while mating in situations of choosing the wrong partner.”

Since women risk more in choosing a partner that is incompetent, there are other factors they look for.

“Women value, more than men, potential partners who have good earning capacity and graduated college, which can be considered as a derivative of intelligence,” researchers also explained. “Women were less interested in partners who were disagreeable and less educated than men.”

Little room for anger

By contrast, there was one trait that women deemed the most undesirable: angry.

Women in the study reported perceiving men with higher levels of anger—the opposite of compassion—to be less intelligent than those with lower levels of anger.

“We found that men’s anger was negatively correlated not only with women’s relationship satisfaction but also with their own relationship satisfaction,” the researchers wrote.

Rather than evolution, this effect is determined by gender norms.

“This effect is known as ‘male hubris, female humility’ and suggests that perceptions of intelligence are influenced by gender norms,” they explained. “Thus, men who are perceived as less intelligent may experience lower levels of self-worth, which, in turn, leads to reduced relationship satisfaction.”