The phrase “age is just a number” is a popular idiom in American culture. When it comes to aging, it’s a cliché that rings true for many who refuse to let their chronological age define who they are.

And Gen Xers are one generation that has really taken it to heart. Gen Xers, those born between 1965 and 1980, are currently 46-61 years old today.

But they’re a generation that doesn’t feel that “old”. Many Gen Xers have reported feeling the magic number of 35 years old.

And science backs them up, according to a study published in the journal Psychonomic Bulletin & Review, where researchers studied 1,470 Danish adult participants between the ages of 20 and 97.

They found that of participants over the age of 40, an impressive 20% reported feeling younger than their chronological age. Translation: Gen Xers today may actually feel that they are 36-48 years old.

Why Gen X feels younger than they are

What set Gen Xers apart age-wise in the study was their acceptance of a “lifespan-developmental view”. This is defined as a psychological theory that people tend to choose an internal age that they consistently view themselves as, called an “attractor age”.

For study participants, that was deemed to be 25 years old. This age serves as a “psychological anchor” of comparison, likely because at 25, true adulthood begins in terms of many significant aspects of life being established, including career, financial independence, romantic relationships, and the start of families.

While decades may stack on to the age of 25, study participants noted it was still an age they could identify with—which influenced the concept of always feeling younger than they are.

For example, of the study participants who were older than 39 years old, 70% reported that they actually felt younger than their chronological age. And after 40, participants reported feeling nearly 20% younger.

Researchers noted that participants were not in denial about aging—but that they simply still felt psychologically connected to a time when they felt younger.

More research on Gen Xers and aging

A 2019 study also supports older generations feeling decades younger than they actually are. Researchers this time asked participants who were between the ages of 65 to 90 years old (technically making them Baby Boomers) how old they felt.

Study participants also had additional health challenges due to aging—between two and six illnesses, ranging from cancer to arthritis to diabetes and more. Despite their health issues, the participants nonetheless reported that they felt an average of just 51 years old.

“The social construction of age layers a multifaceted set of expectations for behavior and lifestyle,” researchers wrote.

They found that perceived age came down to an individual’s “resilience” and “persistence”.

“We suggest that the key factor is an abiding, resilient inner self, whose subject ‘age inside’ is not dependent on health or illness, family or situation, but on a particular point in the life course,” they added. “The persistence of a young age inside may reflect the desire to retain the higher status of youth or the identification with a younger self or the rejection of the stigma associated with old age.”