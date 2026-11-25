Baby name regret is surprisingly common amongst new mothers. A poll by Baby Center found that around 9% of mothers experience it after giving birth. There are many reasons why it happens; the big one is that they choose a name and after the baby arrives, it just doesn’t fit.

Another is that parents feel they never got the name they truly wanted because they had to compromise with a partner. In some cases, parents may love a baby’s name but start having problems when others have trouble pronouncing or spelling it. Baby Center says that in 6% of cases, the moms have had the baby’s name changed legally. Nearly 1 in 10 moms regret the name they chose for their baby, according to survey https://t.co/iTvwkX6RjG— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2024

Many who keep the name they don’t like choose to give the baby a nickname, use their middle name, or refer to them by a shortened version of their birth name. Recently, a woman on Reddit shared a story that sparked debate: she loves her baby’s name, Genevieve Elise, but after 5 months wants to change it to Juliette because some people don’t know how to say or spell it.

Why do people have a problem with Genevieve?

“It didn’t even occur to me how many people would have trouble pronouncing/spelling/even getting used to the name. I mean it’s a pretty established name,” the mother wrote. “Nonetheless, I’ve decided to change it because while I absolutely adore the name, I don’t want to set her up for a lifetime of corrections and people either making fun or having a hard time with her name. I’ve been losing sleep over this!” Stressed young couple with baby. Credit: Canva

What’s interesting is that Genevieve is a fairly common name. According to the Social Security Administration, it ranks 158th among the most popular female names from 2020 to 2025, right next to Reagan and Ember. The name has ancient French and Germanic roots, meaning “family wife,” “clan,” “kin,” and “lineage.” Its Welsh equivalent, Gwenhwÿfar, means “white spirit” or “white phantom”.

The mother says she began to have problems shortly after the baby’s birth. “The comments/weird faces started early, surprisingly in the hospital!” the mother continued. “My pp nurse looked frustrated when I said it and said, ‘Alright, how do you spell that?’ Then the night shift nurse that same day said, ‘You moms and your creative names.’ I was so confused because I didn’t think an older name like this one would be considered creative!” Woman can’t sleep at night. Credit: Canva

Commenters overwhelmingly believed she should keep the name, noting that as it gains popularity, fewer people will have trouble speaking or spelling it. “Genevieve is one of the top 150 names in the USA! It’s growing in popularity and by the time she is 5, more people will be more familiar with it and know how to spell it,” one of the top commenters wrote. “5 months postpartum is a really difficult time emotionally and mentally for many women!”

Ultimately, the commenters gave the mother some solid advice. The name regret may be caused by postpartum anxiety or depression, so it may be smart to wait a while before deciding. “I know this all sounds irrational; a few of you have pointed out PPA/PPD, which thank you so much for that!” the mom concluded. “Didn’t think this could be a sign, but totally makes sense. Might be wise to refrain from making any major changes right now.