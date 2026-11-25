Most of us, who have ever traveled on an airplane, are familiar with the notion of securing our safety before we secure the safety of those around us. A flight attendant often stands in the aisle and says some variation of: “Always put on your own oxygen mask first before assisting others.” We hear this sentence so often that many tune out. But its sentiment is essential: you can’t help others if you, yourself, are in peril.

The concept in Japan is known as Tsunami-tendenko. As explained in a research paper by Susumu Cato and Ken Oshitani for National Library of Medicine, it’s a guide that applies to all. “‘Tsunami-tendenko,’ a guideline suggesting that individuals prioritize their own safety over aiding others during large-scale disasters.”

Putting one’s self first

The concept, according to Japanese newspaper The Mainichi isn’t known by everyone. “‘Tsunami tendenko,’ which come from the Tohoku dialect, means, ‘If a tsunami hits, each person should evacuate immediately on their own without caring about others, including their family.’

They further explain the origin. “The words were put together in 1990 by late tsunami researcher Fumio Yamashita, a native of Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, who survived the 1933 Showa Great Sanriku Tsunami. After the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the word has come under the spotlight in tsunami evacuation measure promotions.”

Hard for outsiders to understand

In a post on X, Nobunaga (@japan_nobunaga) discusses the concept, sharing how the idea might be controversial for some. “For generations along Japan’s Sanriku coast, parents taught their children a tsunami rule that sounds almost cruel to outsiders: ‘Run for high ground alone. Do not come looking for Mom or Dad.’ Locals call it ‘Tsunami Tendenko,’ meaning each person must flee immediately on their own feet.”

In the past, those who didn’t use the tactic might find themselves in irreversible danger. “In coastal history, entire families died together because brave mothers ran back toward schools while loyal children ran home looking for their parents, meeting the black wall of water halfway.”

‘Sacred family pact’

The concept was so important that some Japanese schools made it somewhat of a mantra. Nobunaga explains, “So Professor Toshitaka Katada and schools in Kamaishi City spent years turning that harsh old saying into a sacred family pact: ‘Mom promises she will run to survive, so trust her and run as high as you can without looking back.’”

He shares a specific story. “At 2:46 p.m. on March 11, 2011, when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake shook the coast, teenagers at Kamaishi East Junior High didn’t wait for announcements. They bolted uphill in their indoor gym sneakers, shouting at everyone on the street to run, grabbing the cold hands of terrified elementary school kids from the neighboring building, and pushing wheelbarrows carrying exhausted toddlers even higher when the first designated shelter didn’t look safe enough.”

Following this guideline saved nearly all of them. “Minutes later, waves over thirty feet high swallowed their classrooms whole. Out of 2,926 elementary and junior high school students across Kamaishi that afternoon, 2,921 survived, a 99.8 percent survival rate in a city that lost over a thousand residents.”

Trusting the promise

Luckily, for some moms, there was a happy ending. “When frantic mothers finally climbed the snowy hill hours later with soot on their coats, their children were waiting at the top alive because every single person trusted the promise.”

Many on the X thread share they were taught the notion, as well. “My mother taught me that when I was a child in Hawaii. Run for the highest ground. Don’t wait, don’t look back.”

Another agrees, “That is how you handle disaster. Have a working plan that makes everyone responsible for their own survival.”