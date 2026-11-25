The differences between European culture and American culture never cease to surprise (and entertain) us. From toilet preferences to personality traits, Americans do many things in distinct ways.

And actor Kieran Culkin recently shared a funny cultural realization that happened between him and his British wife, Jazz Charton.

In a new interview with JOE, Culkin was asked about Charton’s “Britishisms”. And he opened up about one major difference between British and American bedrooms that surprised him. Kieran Culkin says he thought his British wife was lying when she told him people in England don't use top sheets on their beds



"There's also things that she'll say it's because of where she's from. And I'm like, I actually don't know if you're just saying this or if this is… pic.twitter.com/1QSbiWaCDd— Casper (@CasperOnChain) November 22, 2026

The surprising American bedroom habit

During the sit-down interview with JOE, Culkin shared that there’s “always some new thing” that Charton points out is odd to her about American culture. Most recently, it was something in American bedrooms.

“She hates a [top] sheet on a bed,” he explained. “She’s like, ‘It should [just] be a duvet. In England, we only do the duvet. We don’t do the sheet’.”

At first, he didn’t see her point—but then he did.

“So I thought, she was full of sh*t!” he added. “She kept saying, ‘Why are these always bunched up? Why are they always tossed up? They’re on the floor.’ She goes, ‘Cuz we don’t have these in England. It’s a stupid f*cking thing in a bed.’ And then I’ve since asked, and it’s a thing.”

Now, he totally agrees with her.

“Yeah, we’ve done away with it. She’s absolutely right. Why do we do this in America? I was like, is it to keep the duvet clean? Wash your duvet,” Culkin said enthusiastically.

The top sheet sparks debate

On X, people shared their impassioned opinions on whether they were pro-top sheet or against it.

Pro-top sheet

“Because you don’t always want the duvet. Something about a nice cool clean sheet atop your body especially if you get hot easily. Keeps you warm enough until later in night and you want to pull the duvet over.”

“It’s a nightmare to get a duvet back on a comforter. Would rather use a sheet and wash it fewer times.”

“So I can wash my sheet once a week and my duvet cover once a month.”

“OK. As an American expat I think I have insight into this. In the US, most people have ‘comforters’ that are heavy like a duvet and cumbersome to launder, and the top sheet makes it so you don’t have to launder too often-also they are a ‘cover’ on hot summer nights when you wouldn’t dream of laying under a comforter. In the UK and Ireland there are plain white duvets for which you buy sets with matching duvet covers, fitted sheet (sometimes) and pillow cases. When you change/launder your sheets, this includes the duvet cover. For the most part, it doesn’t get hot enough that you don’t need your duvet.”

Anti-top sheet

“Every duvet is inside a sheet – a duvet cover that ties into the corners of the duvet. You strip the duvet cover and wash that.”

“Americans sound like babies when piss on about top sheets and comforters. A duvet is adequate all year round.”

“I don’t do a top sheet either. It’s annoying and useless.”

“I’d never even heard of a top sheet until now. Wtf is the point of that.”