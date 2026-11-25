If you went back in time to the 1980s, one of the biggest changes you’d notice is the lack of tattoos. It’s estimated that in the ’80s, around 10% of the American population was tatted, as compared to 32% today. Public opinion began to shift in the 1990s as alternative and punk rock subcultures hit the mainstream and even straight-laced folks started getting inked.

In the ‘90s, tattoos shifted from a symbol of gangs, the military, or dangerous subcultures to an art form, with the rise of superstar tattoo artists such as Ed Hardy and Mr. Cartoon. Another big cultural shift during this time was that women made up a large number of those embracing the new body aesthetic.

Tattoos have reached the mainstream, and visible ink is now acceptable in many professions where it used to be forbidden, so these days, body art doesn’t seem intimidating. However, a new study by Farid Pazhoohi, Ph.D., published in Evolutionary Psychological Science found that tattoos still make people a little uncomfortable. Why We Might Give Tattooed Strangers a Little More Room | Farid Pazhoohi Ph D, Psychology Today



New research finds that tattoos subtly shape comfort and attractiveness ratings.



Picture two people standing in line ahead of you. They look identical, except that one has visible… pic.twitter.com/r2ZK5UGxMu— Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) November 21, 2026

In the study, people were shown computer-generated images of people with or without tattoos, and they found that those without tattoos made them more comfortable. “People generally felt slightly more comfortable with the non-tattooed figures than with their tattooed counterparts,” Pazhoohi wrote in Psychology Today. “The average comfort ratings were approximately 5.12 versus 4.95 on a seven-point scale. The difference was small but statistically significant, and it appeared for both male and female figures.”

It’s interesting that some are still uncomfortable around people with tattoos, given how prevalent they are. But it’s good news for those who got inked to look edgier and more intimidating—your body art still works on some people. A tattoo artist doing their job. Credit: Canva

The study found that for those who are intimidated, it doesn’t matter how close the person is to them. “Although participants felt more comfortable as the distance increased, the effect of tattoos did not significantly change with distance,” Pazhoohi wrote. “This suggests that tattoos may influence our general impression of someone rather than specifically making us uncomfortable when that person gets too close.”

Another interesting takeaway is that the study found men and women have differing opinions on whether tattoos make someone more attractive. “Male participants rated both male and female figures as more attractive when they did not have tattoos. Female participants, however, showed no significant difference in attractiveness ratings between tattooed and non-tattooed figures,” Pazhoohi continues. A woman getting a ttoo on her thigh. Credit: Canva

Ultimately, the study shows that even though tattoos have become nearly ubiquitous in modern society, they can still affect how we perceive others without knowing anything else about them.

“What I find particularly interesting is that participants knew nothing about the figures they were judging. They had no information about their personalities, backgrounds, or behaviour,” Pazhoohi wrote. “Yet changing one visible feature was enough to influence their ratings. It is a small example of something much broader: how readily we form impressions of others based on appearance, often without knowing why.”