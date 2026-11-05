Viral crockpot turkey recipe saves time, money, and tastes ridiculously delicious

Thanksgiving turkey has a reputation for being a rather demanding production. There are the days-long thawing and the countless hours in the oven, all while constantly checking the temperature in three different spots. And that’s not even counting the mental gymnastics of figuring out how to fit anything else in the oven. All that work, only for the turkey to still come out too dry and leave you with so many leftovers that it’ll be another 365 days before you ever want to eat turkey again.

But Nicole McLaughlin of Allrecipes has a much easier idea. Throw a turkey into a crockpot and let it do its thing.

Her now-viral crockpot turkey recipe uses a boneless turkey breast and a few simple ingredients to boost flavor, cooked low and slow in a liquid that becomes gravy to ladle over juicy, tender slices.

It’s remarkably straightforward, without compromising taste, which is probably why it has caught the internet’s attention. 🍽 Crockpot Turkey

👩🏻‍🍳 Nicole McLaughlin | Allrecipes



📝 Recipe In The Comments pic.twitter.com/3U5gUNi5a5— Soulfood (@Soulfoodiiee) November 1, 2026

Here’s how to make Nicole McLaughlin’s crockpot turkey

Special Thanks to Allrecipes for this one.

Ingredients

1 (3-pound) boneless turkey breast, such as Butterball®, with gravy packet, fully thawed

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 (1-ounce) packet onion soup mix

1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

1/2 cup apple cider (if you prefer a more savory flavor, try replacing the apple cider with unsalted chicken broth)

3 tablespoons cold water

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Directions

Step 1 : Remove gravy packet from turkey package and set aside. Leave netting around turkey while cooking.

: Remove gravy packet from turkey package and set aside. Leave netting around turkey while cooking. Step 2 : Season turkey all over with salt, poultry seasoning, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Place seasoned turkey in a slow cooker.

: Season turkey all over with salt, poultry seasoning, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Place seasoned turkey in a slow cooker. Step 3 : Top with onion soup mix, then cranberry sauce. Pour cider (or broth) around turkey.

: Top with onion soup mix, then cranberry sauce. Pour cider (or broth) around turkey. Step 4 : Cook on Low for 5 to 6 hours or High for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat should read at least 165°F (74°C). Transfer turkey to a cutting board, carefully remove netting with kitchen shears, and let rest while preparing the gravy.

: Cook on Low for 5 to 6 hours or High for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat should read at least 165°F (74°C). Transfer turkey to a cutting board, carefully remove netting with kitchen shears, and let rest while preparing the gravy. Step 5: Strain liquid from the slow cooker into a small saucepan; stir in reserved gravy packet and bring to a simmer.

5: Strain liquid from the slow cooker into a small saucepan; stir in reserved gravy packet and bring to a simmer. Step 6: Whisk 3 tablespoons cold water and 1 tablespoon cornstarch together in a small bowl until the cornstarch is dissolved. Whisk into the gravy and simmer until thickened.

6: Whisk 3 tablespoons cold water and 1 tablespoon cornstarch together in a small bowl until the cornstarch is dissolved. Whisk into the gravy and simmer until thickened. Step 7: Slice turkey and serve with gravy.

The result is a tender, juicy, flavorful turkey breast, with enough time to enjoy everything else Thanksgiving has to offer.

Not every Thanksgiving needs a giant turkey

Thanksgiving can mean a packed dining room, but it can also mean a table for two, four, or six. The Pew Research Center’s most recent survey found that 26% of Americans expected to have dinner with more than 10 other people, while another 26% expected to have dinner with six to 10 other people. Smaller gatherings were also fairly common, with 15% planning to dine with three to five other people and 4% with one or two others

For these larger crowds, a whole turkey makes perfect sense. But for these smaller, more intimate get-togethers, that can be a whole lotta bird. McLaughlin’s recipe, which serves 4-6 people, is ideal for these settings or for dinners with folks who aren’t big turkey fans but still want to keep some semblance of tradition.

There’s also the money-saving element too. Not only are you saving by not buying an entire turkey, but the other ingredients are basic grocery store staples rather than specialty items. Plus, the crockpot is an oven and an oven tray all in one.

TikTok put this crockpot turkey to the test

Of course, a recipe doesn’t become a viral sensation without other home cooks wanting to try it for themselves. Across TikTok, people have shared their own attempts at McLaughlin’s recipe and shown off the finished results. Some were even so bold as to add their own special ingredients like fresh rosemary, orange juice, and Trader Joe’s Chili Crunch, to name a few.

The crockpot can handle more than turkey

The crockpot Thanksgiving potential certainly doesn’t end with turkey.

Green bean casserole can get the crockpot treatment, as can mashed potatoes, stuffing, mac and cheese, and sweet potato casserole. Yes, there are even crockpot versions of pumpkin pie.

That means you can potentially free up even more oven space for the dishes that really do need it. Or, given enough slow cookers, you could make an entirely crockpot-crafted Thanksgiving meal!

Granted, there is something special about the rituals that come with making a holiday meal, however complicated or time-consuming they are. But if you’re hosting a smaller gathering, trying to keep costs under control, or simply hoping to spend less time worrying about the turkey, there’s certainly no shame in choosing the easy path, especially if that easy path comes with gravy.