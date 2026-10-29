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15 years ago, a Russian gymnast was interrupted by her 2-year-old daughter. It became a historic performance.

“This is beyond beautiful.”

By

Upworthy Staff

By

Heather Wake

dance, motherhood, mommy daughter dance, mother daughter relationship, parenting, wholesome
Photo credit: Umi4ika/YoutubeSvetlana Putintseva with her daughter Masha.

In 2005 at only 18 years old, Russian rhythmic gymnast Svetlana Putintseva became a world champion as part of Russia’s gold-medal team. She retired the following year and eventually became a mom. Then, in 2011, Putintseva came out of retirement for one special Gala performance.

Little did anyone know that her then two-year-old daughter named Masha would be the key to making that performance so special.

As the viral version of the story goes, the young child refused to leave her side that night, and rather than stopping the performance, Putintseva did what so many incredible moms do: she masterfully held space for two different identities.

As we see in the video below, Putintseva simply brought Masha onto the dance floor and incorporated her into the routine, holding and comforting her at times, performing impressive moves while she ran around at others… letting it all become a lively, endearing interaction rather than a rote routine. It became something really touching:

Watch:

Wait, was it actually planned?

Now, a bit of fact-checking, since this video has gone viral again and again, most recently in January 2026. Despite what many captions say, Putintseva’s daughter was likely always a planned part of the performance (the tiny leotard is a bit of a giveaway). A Community Note on the viral post says it was one of several planned mother-daughter performances, and the Gala was an exhibition, not a competition. But that doesn’t really take away from the message behind it: motherhood weaves another soul into one’s identity, forever. And one of the biggest lessons it teaches is how to hold someone else steady, all while becoming ourselves.

Every day, moms are engaging in a similar type of “dance”: navigating through the world while guiding and nurturing their little ones. It probably doesn’t always feel quite as graceful as what Putintseva put out, and, yet, it is just as beautiful. (One note on the post below: its caption says she “lost the competition,” but the Gala wasn’t a competition.)

What the comments say about it

Maybe so many thought it was an improvised moment because improvising is a very real parent superpower. That’s certainly the takeaway we get from some of these lovely comments:

“You cannot control life but you can learn to dance with it.”

This is beyond beautiful.”

“If this isn’t a metaphor for motherhood. We improvise so much.”

“A mother’s unconditional love ❤️ She just made my whole month.”

“I do this sometimes while deejaying. My daughter comes up so I hit the slicer and let her chop it up. A few chops and she is happy and goes about her business.”

“I can see my daughter doing this to me soon whenever I get up on stage on perform. She already stares long and hard at me whenever I am onnstage singing. She doesn’t take her eyes off me. Sure she would be running up to stand with me when she starts walking i look forward to it tho”

“Sobbing As a dancer who hasn’t performed since having a kid, this inspires me in so many ways So beautiful and it’s clear that she admires her mom so much ”

Watch on  YouTube

And what happened to them after

Though not much is written on Putintseva following this performance, a Spanish-language rhythmic gymnastics blog says that Masha has followed in her footsteps by getting into rhythmic gymnastics and trains at the Viner Academy, which Argentine newspaper Los Andes also reported. Maybe it all started with this one performance. ❤️

This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.

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