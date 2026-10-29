New ad reunites Millennials’ favorite memes from the early internet and its nostalgic bliss

If you’ve been yearning for the old days of the internet, you’re not alone. A recent Firefox ad has asked us to leave Google Chrome behind, with its intrusive tracking and AI features, for a web that’s a little freer, a little more fun, and a lot weirder.

To do this, the campaign reunited some memes you might not have thought about in years, but that are certainly still living somewhere in the recesses of your mind, rent-free.

We’re talking Overly Attached Girlfriend, Dancing Matt, Apparently Kid, Tay Zondaday of “Chocolate Rain” fame (my personal favorite), and a slew of other internet celebrities circa the early to mid-2000s. Back when Firefox was king of the web browsers, boasting 32% of internet users.

Here’s the full lineup, courtesy of Mashable:

Numa Numa Guy

Bad Luck Brian

Overly Attached Girlfriend

Where the Hell is Matt?

Kelly’s Shoes

Annoying Orange

Apparently Kid

Tay Zonday

Chuck Testa

Success Kid

All of these legends are pushing for an internet that doesn’t constantly track your every move or try to “profit off you.”

“What happened to the internet? It used to be fun,” pontificates Numa Numa guy. “But lately, it’s gotten a little weird. Big tech companies follow us everywhere. I mean, everywhere.”

“They make money by following us. And somehow I’m the creepy one,” quips Overly Attached Girlfriend.

Even Annoying Orange is annoyed with Google’s built-in AI that’s “always asking, asking, asking.”

Then the crew comes together to dance in confetti, celebrating Firefox’s built-in free VPN that helps keep users’ browsing activity private, engage user-oriented AI controls, and launch an ad blocker in the mobile version of the browser. And for just one moment, all is right with the world.

If We Believers, the agency that helped Firefox create the campaign, aimed to hit Millennials with peak nostalgia, they succeeded.

“This is like The Avengers for chronically online millennials.”

“I want this era back!!!”

“I don’t care if it’s an ad, seeing all these legends together made my day!”

“Strange how time and absence turn an Annoying Orange into a Fondly Remembered Orange.

Why did this feel so… wholesome… and nostalgic?”

“This is our Library of Alexandria. May it never be burnt down.”

Several folks said this collage of early internet royalty reminded them of the bygone YouTube Rewind, when the platform showcased the year’s biggest viral videos, creators, trends, and music. The 2018 edition faced massive backlash and became the most disliked video in YouTube history, with over 20 million dislikes. By 2020, it was officially canned.

So yes, nostalgia was triggered. But the creators also aim to trigger a bit of hope as well.

“We wanted to remind people of what made the internet so wonderful in the first place,” explained John Solomon, Chief Marketing Officer for Mozilla, the non-profit organization behind the Firefox web browser.

“These are people who helped make it strange, creative, surprising, and fun. None of them were trying to go viral. They were normal, everyday people who were using the internet. That’s the way the internet should be and why we feel it’s a great moment for Firefox. Always independent and, unlike big tech, not trying to extract more from everyday people.”

On its website, Mozilla also wrote: “The early days of the internet may be behind us, but the spirit doesn’t have to be.

Sure, it’s an ad. But like the best ads, it reflects a real, shared desire.

In this case, a desire for a time when the internet felt more like a strange new adventure. Before corporations figured out how to hijack our time and attention for their bottom line. If a simple web browser swap can retrieve even a smidge of that bygone feeling, there are probably many folks out there willing to take the bait.