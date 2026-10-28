Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

George Orwell shared ‘6 rules for writing’ in 1946. People say they’re more essential than ever.

These are great rules for anyone, even if you aren’t a writer.

By

Emily Shiffer

By

Upworthy Staff

george orwell, author george orwell, writer, writing, writing tips
Photo credit: Canva, WikipediaAuthor George Orwell's 6 rules for writing are helping people become better writers.

Author George Orwell is best known for his books 1984 andAnimal Farm. He was an English novelist whose real name was Eric Arthur Blair, according to the Orwell Foundation.

Orwell was a prolific writer known for his politically themed novels and essays. His life came to an end in 1950 at just 46 years old after a battle with advanced tuberculosis. But in those short years, his writing came to inspire millions of readers around the world.

In 1946, Orwell shared a few of his writing rules with readers in an essay titled “Politics and the English Language.” The essay features Orwell’s commentary on the craft of writing, according to Douglas E. Abrams, a University of Missouri law professor. In his paper “Orwell’s Six Cures to Bad Writing,” Abrams writes that for Orwell, “Good writing depends on sound grammar, spelling, style, and syntax, but it also depends on willingness to bend or break the ‘rules’ when advisable.”

Orwell didn’t hold back his opinion

Orwell warned that the English language is “in a bad way,” and Abrams summarizes his diagnosis this way: “debased” prose was marked by “abuse,” “slovenliness,” and a “lifeless, imitative style” nearly devoid of “a fresh, vivid, home-made turn of speech,” while a “tendency … away from concreteness” had left writing “dreary,” “ugly and inaccurate.” Orwell’s verdict: “This mixture of vagueness and sheer incompetence is the most marked characteristic of modern English prose, and especially of any kind of political writing.”

Specifically, Orwell shared six rules he stood by to help others write clearly and concisely.

Orwell wrote that choosing your words and then deciding what impression they’ll make on the reader “cuts out all stale or mixed images, all prefabricated phrases, needless repetitions, and humbug and vagueness generally.”

“But one can often be in doubt about the effect of a word or a phrase, and one needs rules that one can rely on when instinct fails,” he wrote. “I think the following rules will cover most cases.”

George Orwell’s Six Rules for Writing

  1. Never use a metaphor, simile, or other figure of speech which you are used to seeing in print.
  2. Never use a long word where a short one will do.
  3. If it is possible to cut a word out, always cut it out.
  4. Never use the passive where you can use the active.
  5. Never use a foreign phrase, a scientific word, or a jargon word if you can think of an everyday English equivalent.
  6. Break any of these rules sooner than say anything outright barbarous.
Watch on  YouTube

80 years later, it still holds up

Although Orwell’s advice dates back to 1946, writers today still credit his tips with making them better writers. People on Reddit shared how his rules have impacted their ability to write.

“George Orwell’s writing advice is amazingly instructive when it comes to writing with clarity,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Following the first two rules changed my writing completely (for the better), I think sometime in college. I think people mistake those rules to mean ‘always use a shorter word or fewer words,’ which isn’t the case. But it takes some experience to figure out good exceptions to the rules.”

Watch on  YouTube

Another writer noted, “I think it’s literally follow 1-5, unless it reads better to break them, then use 6. If you aren’t writing for yourself, write something your readers will understand without a dictionary or reference texts. Knowing your audience is extremely important; I feel these rules are especially important when writing about fields with their own ‘language’ (words used in ways the common person would not assume).”

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

viral dad video, baby covers, AC/DC Thunderstruck, creative parenting, Matt MacMillan
Family

Dad remakes AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ using only a year’s worth of baby’s recorded sounds

aging, aging signs, getting old, gen x, boomers
Generations

Gen Xers and Boomers discuss the eye-opening aging warning signs no one warned them about

wealth, boots, Terry Pratchett, bootstraps, money, poor
Culture

A tale of two pairs of boots shows how the rich get richer in ways poor people simply can’t

culture, wholesome, work
Culture

Woman overhears a coffee shop ‘job interview’ and quietly slips the candidate a warning note

Gerrard Gethings, animal portraits, humor, lookalike
Wholesome

A photographer found dogs their human lookalikes. The matching portraits are hilariously convincing.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
culture, nostalgia, history
Culture

Here is what Mount Rushmore was originally supposed to look like before the money ran out

Adam Albright-Hanna
buttermilk pie, buttermilk pie recipe, great depression, great depression recipe, great depression cooking
Culture

Buttermilk pie was an affordable Depression-era dessert that’s still a sweet and tangy treat today

Emily Shiffer
california dreamin, the mamas and the papas, sacred riffs
Pop Culture

For 60 years, people have misheard the ‘pretend to pray’ lyric in ‘California Dreamin’.’ It totally changes the song.

Annie Reneau
Halloween, Jimi, costumes
Culture

Japan’s ‘jimi’ Halloween costumes are meant to appear ‘mundane.’ They’re actually brilliant.

Cecily Knobler