Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Mom helps baby who can’t walk yet dance first powwow to inspire young Crees to learn their culture

“It’s important to show the next generation our culture if we don’t want to lose it.”

By

Heather Wake

indigenous culture, dance, culture
Canva & CanvaClose-up of jingle dance dress (left) Close-up of newborn (right)

Saskatchewan-based Morgan Opikokew didn’t know that strapping her four-month-old daughter Margot into a harness to help her participate in her first powwow dance would make such a big splash online. But now that it has, she hopes it will encourage other parents to pass down their Cree heritage early on. 

The sweet video shows little Margot bouncing along in a jingle dress dance, a sacred healing tradition practiced by Cree, Ojibwe, and other Indigenous nations across North America. This tradition originated with the Ojibwe people in the early 20th century, around the time of the 1918 flu pandemic. 

History of the Jingle Dress Dance

As the legend goes, the granddaughter of an Ojibwe medicine man fell sick. While sleeping, the grandfather kept dreaming of four women wearing Jingle Dresses and dancing. In the dreams, these women taught the man how to make the dress, what songs to play, and how to perform the dance, all of which would heal his granddaughter. When the grandfather awoke, he did as instructed, and his granddaughter became well. 

Watch on  YouTube

The tradition spread from the Ojibwe to neighboring nations, including Dakota, Lakota, and Cree communities, eventually becoming a staple of powwows across Indian Country. Today, some dancers keep to the old style, moving in a steady, graceful single file, keeping close to the ground, focusing on footwork without crossing their feet, and carrying no feathers. Others take on more contemporary flair with fancy footwork and feather fans or plumes. 

Jingle dresses get their names from the rows of rolled metal cones (traditionally one cone for each day of the year) that create a ringing, rain-like sound. 

A newborn performs the Jingle Dress Dance before she can walk…with some assistance

Now cut back to sweet Margot, in her teeny-tiny fuchsia jingle dress. Since she can’t yet walk, she’s getting some assistance from the harness of a jolly jumper (an invention created by an Indigenous person). The footage is both adorable and moving. 

“The ancestors are celebrating with her on her journey through life,” wrote one viewer. 

“So sweet.  A beautiful showing of a beautiful culture ❤️” added another. 

A third simply put, “Her widdle feets. 🥹”

A viral moment that turned into a heartwarming lesson

It wasn’t long before Opikokew’s video of her daughter went viral, racking up 1.5 million views and garnering attention from local news outlets. During an interview with CTV News, the proud mom shared that she didn’t attend her first powwow until she was a teenager. 

Watch on  YouTube

In fact, she told CCTV, “Growing up, I never really knew my culture. I didn’t even know that I was Indigenous, Cree, First Nations.” She wanted a different reality for her daughter. 

“It’s important to show the next generation the culture if we don’t want to lose it…Hopefully other parents see that in the video and then they want to do that as well.” 

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

strangers, small talk, people talking
Culture

Australian living in the U.S. explains why Americans talk to strangers. It makes perfect sense.

tacos, soft tacos, Mexican food
Life Hacks

Taco lovers are blown away by the ‘Moses fold’ hack that keeps all the fillings in

southern, southern women, southern etiquette, etiquette in south, southern manners
Skills

8 old-fashioned Southern etiquette rules are still relevant today

teachers, students, the Pygmalion Effect, psychology
Skills

Study proves ‘The Pygmalion Effect’ greatly increases the confidence of kids

health, nasa, science
Culture

Former NASA scientist claims she died three times. What she saw convinced her heaven is real.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
athletes, former athletes, NFL, baltimore ravens, john urschel, math, math breakthroughs, science, scientific research, MIT, professor, academics
Making Sense of Science

A former NFL player just solved a math mystery from the ’90s. His story is remarkable.

Evan Porter
culture, sports, wholesome
Culture

The Eagles drafted him in 1944. He didn’t find out until he read it in the newspaper 55 years later.

Adam Albright-Hanna
firefighters, rescue, humanity, kindness, community, firefighter, school, boy, children, parents, parenting, viral, humor
Wholesome

A kid got his head stuck between two iron bars. Millions have watched NY firefighters free him.

Evan Porter
spending, finances, saving money
Skills

Woman fixes her finances after realizing 5 simple habits were why she ‘was always broke’

Heather Wake