Erich Thalacker and Kyla Dickey wanted their wedding photos to feel big. So on their wedding day, they drove up into Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains in their suit and dress for a photo shoot before heading back to the ceremony at South Fork Lodge in Lowman.

“We wanted to capture that, and we wanted to feel wild and adventurous and whatnot,” Thalacker told KTVB, according to Yahoo!.

On the way back, they got more adventure than they’d planned. A fatal crash had closed Highway 21, cutting them off from the lodge, 16 miles away. The estimated wait was four hours, which was bad since the ceremony was in one.

“My jaw dropped a little bit,” Dickey said. “Like, oh my, I don’t even know what we can do to get around this.”

Also stuck in the backup was Garrett Kerr, who was heading home to Eagle after 10 days elk hunting, with a large elk in the back of his pickup. He’d seen helicopters overhead and guessed the road was in trouble. Then a man in a three-piece suit walked up to his truck and asked how long the closure would last, explaining he had to get to his wedding in an hour.

“I’m going to get you to your wedding,” Kerr told him.

Kerr had a small electric pit bike he’d used to haul the elk out of the woods. He also found a woman named Jessica who had an ATV. So Dickey climbed onto the ATV, Thalacker got on the back of the pit bike, a vehicle he’d never ridden before and that wasn’t built for two, and the little convoy worked its way around the crash and down the 16 miles to the lodge. Representative image of a bride in her wedding dress walking toward a man on a dirt bike. Photo credit: Andriyko Podilnyk via Unsplash.

They made it. The guests figured out pretty quickly that something had happened along the way.

“They also saw my hair all messed up and knew, like, ‘Oh, yeah, this was not probably planned,’” Dickey said.

The two met 12 or 13 years ago in a high school composition class. Kerr thinks the day was good practice for the marriage.

“They’ll take those bumps in the road, and they’ll put a smile on their face, and they’ll get through it together,” he said.

Thalacker remembers getting to the altar and looking at his bride with the mountains behind her.

“This is awesome!” he recalled thinking. “Like, this is my wife. We’re going to live a long, awesome life together.”