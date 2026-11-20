So often when we open our phones or laptops, we are bombarded by content from platforms to which we didn’t even subscribe. For some, it’s becoming more and more difficult to weed out all the “noise.” And yet, now more than ever, we need to find ways to do that in order to de-stress.

Therapist Kier Gaines discusses this notion on a recent episode of the Mel Robbins Podcast. With a chyron reading “This is why you feel drained all the time,” he explains how the world seems to operate, at least in terms of getting people hooked on social media/television. He shares, “The world isn’t really designed to support your peace and happiness.”

How the world is designed

Instead, Gaines shares, “The world is designed for your productivity and for your attention. And that’s it. If you just take a look at where we spend the majority of our time…social media, watching the news, being subject to marketing.”

He then asks how that makes us feel. “What are they designed to do? Social media is designed to make you feel like you’re behind. Marketing is designed to make you feel like you’re being left out. The news is designed…I don’t know what the news was originally designed for, but now it’s designed to scare the hell out of you.”

He explains just how pervasive it is. “When you open up your social media feed, you are being subjected to tens of millions of bad takes and half-chewed ideas, unsolicited and without your consent. And it’s like you’re drinking from a fire hose. If you drink from a water fountain, it quenches your thirst. If you drink from a fire hose, it breaks your teeth.”

Take a pause

He and Robbins have a quick laugh as the realization sinks in. Gaines continues, “And every single day, we’re getting our teeth broken by opinions and views that we don’t necessarily care for or jive with. And I realize that there’s a gap where people don’t have that.”

The good news is there are ways to combat this “new normal” of fire hoses. Later in the podcast, another clip is captioned “The first thing to do when you’re overwhelmed.” Gaines gets right to the point. “The first thing that you need to do is you need to pause. Just pause. I know, overwhelm creates this profound sense of urgency. But when everything is urgent, nothing is urgent. Let’s just pause.”

He continues to the next step. “Second, I want you to call it out by name. Because that’s an uncomfortable truth that I talk about. ‘I’m overwhelmed.’ We are afraid to admit it, because we think it speaks to our incapability. Not necessarily true. It just speaks to your circumstances.”

He reiterates the idea of pausing. “So you pause and you name it. Call it out! Call it what it is. Let it exist outside of just your mind. ‘I’m overwhelmed right now.’ Localize it. Sometimes overwhelm is a failure of systems that are supposed to be designed to hold you up. And you can’t fix systems in a moment’s notice. So you don’t have to fix it all. You don’t have to have all the answers. You just need to slow it down.”

Slow down

He shares a metaphor from the NFL. “It makes me think of this running back, his name was Brandon Jacobs. He used to run for the New York Giants back in the day. Man, this dude was like 6 foot four. He had a neck the size of a torso and he was 264 pounds. Most running backs are like 200, 210. This man was 264 pounds. And his job was to run through your face and astral project your soul into oblivion. That man was terrifying and he was a running back!

And I remember a coach was asked one time, ‘How do you stop Brandon Jacobs?’ The coach laughs and answers, ‘You don’t stop Brandon Jacobs. You slow him down enough for the defense to catch its breath.’ You don’t always have to stop overwhelm when you’re already in it. You slow it down enough for you to catch your breath.”

Upworthy spoke with Beth Sonnenberg, LCSW, who has been in practice as a psychotherapist for 28 years. She offers excellent solutions for finding comfort in the chaotic world in which many find themselves.

Ways to handle chaos

“-Watch the news or social media content for only 10–15-minute increments at a scheduled time of day, preferably later in the day.

-Take breaks by stretching your legs or going on a 10-minute walk outside.

-Call a friend when you have a break or even while the news or social media is on so it’s just background noise.

-Shut down the scrolling or news watching and pick up a book afterward. If you are engaged in a story, it is a much better way to relax or fall asleep than being on your phone because it won’t exacerbate your anxiety.

-Focus on gratitude and what is good in your life when you start being upset by the news and social media posts or first thing in the morning or last thing at night.”