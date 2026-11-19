It’s hard to imagine Home Alone without Joe Pesci as Harry and Daniel Stern as Marv. The comedic chemistry between these two bumbling burglars helped create some of the movie’s most iconic scenes. And somehow made merciless physical torture done by an eight-year-old wholesome and fun.

But this dynamic duo was almost a completely different pairing.

More than 35 years after the 1990 holiday classic hit theaters, director Chris Columbus revealed that another actor (and another Daniel, coincidentally) originally played Marv. Sort of.

However, Daniel Roebuck, the original actor cast as Marv, is pushing back on Columbus’ version of why he was replaced.

Daniel Roebuck was originally Marv

Columbus recently appeared on the Wildmen podcast and explained that he had envisioned both Stern and Pesci in their respective roles. Stern’s asking price was too high for the studio, though, leaving Columbus to choose between the two actors. He went with Pesci.

That left the production looking for another actor to play Marv. While Columbus didn’t name-check the actor set to replace him, multiple publications surmised that it was Daniel Roebuck, who has previously opened up about being fired from Home Alone.

But that arrangement didn’t last long after a less-than-stellar screen test.

According to Columbus, Roebuck and Pesci did a screen test together, and the chemistry simply wasn’t there. Columbus recalled that Pesci was great, while the other actor’s performance was, unfortunately, “just awful.” He said it was the only time he had ever fired an actor.

The role eventually went to Stern, who clicked with Pesci and went on to become the Marv audiences know today. Still, Columbus didn’t want to burn a bridge with Roebuck, telling him, “We’ll work together at some point!’”

Roebuck remembers the experience very differently.

The River’s Edge actor has acknowledged for years that he was fired from Home Alone, but he disputes Columbus’ account of what led to it. After hearing Columbus’ recent comments, Roebuck told Entertainment Weekly that he found them “troubling.” Most significantly, he says there was never a screen test with Pesci.

Back in 2023, Roebuck told the What a Character! podcast, “I was never gonna be Marv.”

“Now that’s the one thing they never say. I was never ever ever going to film as Marv. I got the wettest handshake of my life with [writer and producer] John Hughes. It was the most disappointing handshake I ever received because I was a fan of the guy. And he clearly didn’t want me to be there. It was all so obvious.”

That leaves two very different versions of the casting change, even though both Columbus and Roebuck agree on the basic outcome: Roebuck was out, and Stern was in.

Daniel Stern reveals how asking for a pay raise nearly cost him his ‘Home Alone’ role

As reported by US Weekly, Stern writes in his memoir, Home and Alone, that he initially agreed to a $300,000 salary for six weeks of work on the original film. Then the studio changed that schedule from six weeks to eight weeks, without offering additional pay.

Stern pushed back, asking whether his salary would increase along with the additional time. When the answer was no, producers then attempted to hire another actor. Fortunately for Stern, that arrangement didn’t work out. He was brought back, and the studio honored his original six-week contract.

But that experience apparently stayed with him when Home Alone 2: Lost in New York came around. By then, the first movie had become a massive hit, and Stern knew the sequel would be a much bigger payday. Stern was originally offered $800,000 after some negotiating from his reps.

However, when he learned that Pesci was reportedly making somewhere between $2 million and $3 million plus a percentage of the profits, Stern fired his agent and negotiated for himself, asking for $1.5 million plus 2% of the gross. The final deal gave him the $1.5 million salary and 1% of the gross instead.

“I knew they couldn’t do the movie without me, but I was also insecure, since I almost blew it the first time,” he wrote. “I didn’t want to be too greedy when I loved the movie and the part so much.”

Home Alone 2 ultimately made about $359 million worldwide. One percent of that total works out to roughly $3.59 million, although that calculation shouldn’t be treated as a confirmed amount Stern personally received because the exact contractual terms aren’t public.

Regardless, it’s a pretty remarkable turn of events for an actor who almost didn’t get to play Marv at all. Feel free to share this new bit of trivia during your holiday rewatches.