Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen caught a burglar with an armful of his stuff. Then the burglar recognized him.

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels, was once on the phone at home, waiting for a friend, when he heard the front door open. Then he heard footsteps heading up the stairs. He assumed his friend was just goofing around, so he played along, doing what he called “a sort of do-si-do” with the visitor around his walk-around fireplace, then sat back down and kept talking on the phone.

Eventually, he got up to see what his friend was doing. It wasn’t his friend.

“I’m like, is this a delivery guy?” Christensen said. “And I look and I’m like, this is all my stuff.” Hayden Christensen during the premiere of Star Wars Episode III in May 2005 in Berlin. Photo credit: MarcoKraus via Wikimedia Commons

Christensen told the story on Oct. 30 at his L.A. Comic Con panel, when the moderator asked about the strangest fan encounter of his career, according to The Nerd Wire, which reported from the room.

It turned out the man knew exactly whose house he was in. Christensen said the intruder immediately apologized, returned what he’d taken, and said he was broke and just trying to scrape together enough cash to get home.

So Christensen offered to cover it, saying if the man came back the next day, he’d drive him to the train station and pay for his ticket. And when the man said he’d never land a job dressed the way he was, Christensen brought him upstairs and outfitted him with clothes and shoes.

But he never showed up for the ride.

Christensen ended the story with a message for the room. “Please don’t try to burglarize my house again,” he said. “I’ve got great security cameras.”