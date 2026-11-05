Texas elementary school to be named after a janitor who served students for 39 years

Schools are usually named for presidents or other famous figures, with the occasional local, deep-pocketed donor thrown in for good measure. But a school district outside of Denton, Texas, has surprised everyone by naming a new elementary school after the district’s beloved janitor.

No one was more surprised than Marilyn Hampton herself, the janitor who had retired from the Aubrey Independent School District in 2022. She had worked for the district as a janitor and custodian for 39 years, but that wasn’t the sole reason for her school-naming honor.

Her service to students went far beyond cleaning

Someone who cleans up after kids for four decades certainly deserves serious accolades. But Hampton’s service to students went above and beyond her custodial duties, according to Aubrey ISD Superintendent Dr. Shannon Saylor.

Saylor remarked on Hampton’s “teaching legacy that she left behind about being kind, work hard, continue to persevere and overcome,” praising Hampton as a role model and mentor for students and staff alike. The 76-year-old had bought kids school supplies, helped them study for tests, ran the ticket booth at football games, and was a “steadfast” and “dependable” presence. “She is truly Aubrey ISD,” said Saylor.

Hampton is much more humble about her service to students. “When I could help a kid and turn their smile up instead of down, that’s what I wanted to do,” she told WFAA.

From humble beginnings to the ultimate honor

Of the eight kids in her family, Hampton was the only one to graduate from high school. According to WFAA, she had once thought of herself as a failure. She certainly never expected to have a school named after her.

Hampton still works for the school district, caring for babies and toddlers at the Early Bird Learning Center. She was invited to the school board meeting on October 21, 2026, where she expected to give a short speech on a different school issue.

Instead, the board surprised her with praise for her decades of dedication to the district. She may not have had a formal degree, Dr. Saylor said, but she was “in every meaningful sense a teacher and educator at heart.”

Saylor asked her to do one last maintenance task—to roll out a red carpet bearing the district’s logo and the words “Marilyn Hampton Elementary School.” As Dr. Saylor explained that “Elementary School #5” would be named after her, everyone in the room stood to applaud, and Hampton burst into tears.

“Oh my goodness,” she said, clearly stunned. “This is so awesome. Y’all are the best. Thank you. Thank you.”

Maybe we should name more schools after everyday heroes

The news still hadn’t fully sunk in the next day. “I still can’t believe it. I haven’t stopped crying,” Hampton told WFAA.

“Whoever thought a janitor would have a school named after them?” she said. “My goodness. What an honor. It’s an honor that I never thought in my lifetime I would have seen. It’s not anything I could have even imagined.”

People like Hampton affect the lives of countless kids in immeasurable ways, but history books rarely remember them. Honoring local heroes this way is a beautiful way to ensure their legacy endures for generations.