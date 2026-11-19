National Geographic’s photographers travel across the globe to show us the wonders of the natural world from perspectives that are nearly impossible to capture anywhere else. Its photographers captured over a million images in 2026, and it recently unveiled Pictures of the Year 2026, a collection of 25 extraordinary photographs that reveal the moments, discoveries, and untold stories that defined the past year.

The images will transport viewers from deep within the chilly waters of Greenland to see an incredible shark, to the Chankillo Solar Observatory in Casma, Peru, for a rare view of the sun. They’ll also get to visit the Italian Alps to meet a charming horse that loves hats.

“The power of photography is that it makes visible and understandable things many of us would never otherwise see, and that it can help us view something familiar in an entirely new way,” Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic, said in a statement. “This year’s PICTURES OF THE YEAR collection is a testament to the boundless curiosity and relentless persistence of our photographers in their quest to help us better understand our world. Together, these images remind us how much there is still to discover about our planet, and that the deeply human work of documenting what’s real is more valuable than ever in a time when fakes are everywhere.”

Here are eight of our favorite photos from National Geographic’s Pictures of the Year 2026.

1 . Pygmy Whale Lunge by Ralph Pace

“In New Zealand’s warming waters, a pygmy whale lunges, mouth agape, to feed on abundant krill. Although the giant species is ordinarily migratory, some 700 of them have settled here. Photographer Ralph Pace dived with researchers studying how climate change affects the krill

and, in turn, the whales’ feeding and breeding.”

2. The Path of the Sun in Peru by Diego López Calvín

“Apparent path of the sun as seen from the western observation point at the Chankillo Solar Observatory in Casma (Ankash), Peru. The six-month-long continuous exposure (solarigraphy) taken between June 21 and December 21, 2025, accurately shows the sun’s path, with the winter and summer solstices located at the ends of the structure outlined by the silhouette of the towers.”

3. A Tribute to Those We Lost on 9/11 Photo by Christopher Payne

“Every September for the past 25 years, a crew has lit up New York’s night sky to commemorate those who died during the attack on the World Trade Center’s twin towers. Christopher Payne combined four images to capture these technicians setting up the 9/11 ‘Tribute in Light,’ which forms two beams visible 60 miles away—a symbol of the city’s resilience.”

4. A Hat for a Horse by Jasper Doest

“Lorena Masei playfully offers her hat to a horse at the Masei family farm in the Italian Alps. Photographer Jasper Doest was in the mountains to document how communities there coexist with wild animals but found himself struck by the family’s relationship to livestock they’re raising in a landscape shared by bears and wolves.”

5. Future of Farming by Brent Stirton

“Frankie and Joey Druffel play among the compost mounds on their family’s farm. Their dad, Allen, a fifth-generation farmer, uses modernized forms of herbicide- and pesticide-free methods—drawing from the practices of his great-great-grandfather—and has implemented soil restoration techniques to quell weeds and add nutrients without chemicals.”

6. A Greenland Shark by Kiliii Yüyan

“A Greenland shark, the oldest vertebrate on earth, swims underneath the meter-thick sea ice near the village of Kulusuk in East Greenland, as diver Philipp Oppermann watches. This shark came up from the depths into the shallows at night to follow the scent of a Greenlander’s bait, frozen ringed seal. This photograph was made March 17, 2026, in early spring, when the sea ice remains strong and he visibility of the water is spectacular, over 50 meters.”

7. Monkey Business by Prakash Matada

“A curious troop of Gee’s golden langurs—named for a naturalist who documented them in the 1950s—peer into a fisheye lens that Prakash Matada affixed to a telescoping pole. The endangered canopy dwellers here have formed a rare bond with humans and proved anything but camera-shy, gazing at their own reflections.”

8. A Hard Day’s Rest by Matthieu Paley

“Twenty-six years ago, photographer Matthieu Paley first visited Afghanistan’s Wakhan corridor, a narrow strip of land bordering Pakistan, Tajikistan, and China—and was trans fixed. Repeated visits have only deepened his connection to the region and the local Wakhi people. Here, Hazal-u Din reclines by firelight after a long day herding yaks.”