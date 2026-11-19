The Rolling Stones’ 1969 hit “Gimme Shelter” features one of rock music’s most unforgettable vocal performances, and it isn’t Mick Jagger’s. Backup singer Merry Clayton was called out of bed in the middle of the night to join the band in a Los Angeles recording studio.

Clayton was pregnant and knew little about the Rolling Stones beyond the fact that they were English. Her performance became one of the song’s defining moments. As she pushed her voice to its limits, Jagger shouted his approval in the background. His reaction can still be heard on the recording if you know where to listen.

In a clip from the documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, Clayton listens to her isolated vocals and recalls that late-night recording session.

Merry Clayton got a late-night call to sing with the Rolling Stones

While finishing “Gimme Shelter,” the Rolling Stones wanted a woman’s voice for some of the song’s most unsettling lyrics. Producer Jack Nitzsche called Clayton’s home after she had already climbed into bed with her hair in curlers.

“Merry, there’s a group of guys in town called Rolling…rolling somebodies, and they’re from England,” Clayton recalled in the documentary. “They picked me up with silk pajamas on, a mink coat, and a Chanel scarf on my head,” she added.

The lyrics gave her pause. The song describes violence and destruction, including the repeated warning that rape and murder were “just a shot away.”

In a 2013 interview with the A.V. Club, she described what was going through her mind as she sang, saying, “In my head is hoses and dogs being put on people, and I’m seeing the war in Vietnam and all this stuff is going on in my spirit while I’m singing this song.”

“I’m just screaming to the world, and I guess that scream and that strain on my voice just cracked like a cry to the world,” she continued.

Listen closely to “Gimme Shelter” and you’ll hear Mick Jagger’s reaction

Clayton’s voice cracks as she reaches for a high note, and almost immediately, another voice shouts in the background. It’s Mick Jagger, reacting with an enthusiastic “Woo!”

The moment can be easy to miss under the guitars and drums, but it’s much clearer when Clayton’s vocals are isolated from the rest of the recording. Without the instruments competing for attention, listeners can hear both the strain in her voice and Jagger’s excited response.

The story behind the voice on “Gimme Shelter”

For Clayton, the recording also carries a painful memory. She suffered a miscarriage the day after the session. In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, she attributed the loss to the physical strain of that night, though the connection has not been medically established.

Clayton’s career extended well beyond her work with the Rolling Stones. She sang with artists including Ray Charles and Carole King and released her own recordings. Yet, like many backup singers, her voice was often more recognizable than her name.

Her story received renewed attention through 20 Feet from Stardom, the 2013 documentary about backup singers who sang on some of popular music’s biggest hits. The film gave Clayton a chance to tell her own story, including how she came to record one of the Rolling Stones’ most famous songs.