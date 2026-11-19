Most of us are so caught up in the routines of everyday life that we forget even the most ordinary day has a story to tell.

Most of that story is made up of things we barely notice: the coffee we make in the morning, the keys we grab on our way out the door, the phone we check between meetings. Countless objects we pick up and use during our normal routines can seem insignificant on their own. But taken together, they trace the shape of a day and reveal just how much is happening in the background of our everyday lives.

That’s the idea behind photographer and ethnographer Paula Zuccotti’s Every Thing We Touch project. It’s a fascinating collection of portraits made entirely from objects people handled over a 24-hour period.

Zuccotti traveled around the world, asking people of all ages, professions, and backgrounds to keep track of everything they touched for a day. Her subjects included a toddler in Tokyo, a cowboy in Arizona, and a tile maker and designer in Marrakech. Just to name a few.

She then gathered those objects together and neatly arranged them chronologically on a large canvas before photographing the entire collection from above. Zuccotti was careful about what counted. She left out large or permanent objects, such as sofas, cars, door handles, and light switches, because she wanted to focus on the movable things people actually interacted with throughout their day.

The objects become a visual timeline

The resulting photographs look almost like puzzles, inviting you to mentally reconstruct the day of the person who interacted with all the things we would normally take for granted.

Some collections contain familiar items that show up in many people’s daily routines. Others offer clues about activities that are more specific to that person. The fun is in studying those details and imagining the story behind them.

The project also raises an interesting question about what we can (and can’t) truly learn from someone’s possessions.

What could our objects say about us?

Zuccotti would later create the documentary Future Archeology, which imagines how people in the future might piece together our lives from the objects we leave behind. Archaeologists already do this, using leftover relics to piece together clues about how entire civilizations lived.

But even with a whole day’s worth of evidence, there are limits to what a photograph can reveal. An object can tell us that someone touched it, but it can’t necessarily tell us why. We bring our own experiences and assumptions to what we see, which means two people might look at the same collection and imagine very different stories.

And that’s one of the most intriguing aspects of Every Thing We Touch. The photographs let us get remarkably close to a stranger’s everyday life while leaving just enough mystery to remind us that we can never know the whole story from the outside.

After all, if someone photographed everything you touched in a day, how much of your story would they actually capture?