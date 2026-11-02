12 photos of women before and after an orgasm shines a new light on women’s sexual wellness

You might recall Marcos Alberti’s mega-viral “3 Glasses” project from 2016, in which he photographed people after they had consumed one, two, and then three glasses of wine. The series was impactful in part because it showed the physical transformation that comes from being relaxed after some wine. The series was impactful in part because it showed the physical transformation that comes from being relaxed after some wine. That, and it touched on a common curiosity. Haven’t we all wondered if we look as different as we feel after getting a little tipsy? (Spoiler alert: the answer is yes.)

In 2017, using a very similar format to “3 Glasses,” as well as the elements of lightheartedness, novelty, and rawness that made it so special, Alberti used his photography to delve into a topic much less discussed: women’s sexual wellness.

The concept is simple: photograph women before, during, and after an orgasm. You can see why he calls this the “O” project.

What the project actually looks like

Despite the subject matter, Alberti assures viewers that the intention wasn’t to be explicit, or even erotic, for that matter. The 20+ women who participated, of many ethnicities and nationalities, from countries seen as more sexually liberated (like the U.S. and France) to more conservative ones (like China and Singapore), were completely covered below the waist while using personal massagers.

“The underlying message: all women deserve to be in control of their sexuality, no matter their background. Women should be free to be empowered by, and have a little fun with, their sexuality,” Alberti wrote on his website .

Similarly, Fan Yang, then Global Brand Manager of Smile Makers (a sexual wellbeing brand that partnered with Alberti for this project) noted that the goal was to break through stigma and show female pleasure in a positive, healthy light. The hope is that society normalizes female pleasure, and that women feel free to connect with their own sexuality without shame or secrecy.

Given that all the women who participated were “in awe” seeing themselves “glowing and radiant” in their final photo, as Yang put it, it feels safe to say mission: accomplished.

Take a look: An O Project participant. marcosalberti.com An O Project participant. marcosalberti.com An O Project participant. marcosalberti.com An O Project participant. marcosalberti.com An O Project participant. marcosalberti.com An O Project participant. marcosalberti.com An O Project participant. marcosalberti.com An O Project participant. marcosalberti.com An O Project participant. marcosalberti.com An O Project participant. marcosalberti.com

The behind-the-scenes video says it all

In a video posted to YouTube, we get a behind-the-scenes look at Alberti’s process. Welcoming the models in, setting up his camera behind a curtain for privacy, talking them through the process, making them feel safe and comfortable, etc.

We also get to see the “awe” that Yang spoke of. It’s palpable.

“Initially, I was still apprehensive… [with] a lot of worry. And this one [referring to the final image] is like, ‘Ha! Life is beautiful!’” one woman shared, grinning ear to ear.

Why this project matters beyond the photos

We can talk at nauseam about how it’s a natural, vital part of a woman’s overall wellbeing, how research suggests it may be linked to less stress, better sleep, and more self-confidence (though some experts say the evidence is limited), yada, yada, yada… but there’s nothing like actually witnessing its semi-miraculous powers firsthand. It’s one of the things that make photography so powerful. We feel something raw and honest on a visceral level, so that we can THEN talk about it with empathy and understanding. It’s clear that Alberti knows this on a deep level and is using that knowledge for something truly good.

Be sure to follow Alberti ( @marcos_alberti ) on Instagram to keep up-to-date with all his work.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.