Video of two brothers Irish step dancing to Beyoncé’s country hit ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ is pure delight

On Feb. 11, 2024, during the Super Bowl, Beyoncé rocked the music world by surprise-releasing two country songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” and announcing a new album. That album, Cowboy Carter, the second act of her Renaissance project, arrived March 29, 2024. “Texas Hold ‘Em” shot up the country charts, with a few bumps along the way, and landed Queen Bey at the No. 1 spot.

As the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart (and, a week later, the first to top the Hot 100 with a country song), Beyoncé once again proved her popularity, versatility, and ability to break barriers without missing a beat. In one fell swoop, she got people who had zero interest in country music to give it a second look, forced country music fans to broaden their own ideas about what country music looks like, prompted conversations about bending and blending musical genres and styles, and gave the Internet a crash course on the Black roots of country music.

And she inspired the Gardiner Brothers to add yet another element to the mix: Irish step dance.

In a TikTok posted in February 2024 that has been viewed tens of millions of times, the Gardiner Brothers don cowboy hats while they step in time to “Texas Hold ‘Em,” much to the delight of viewers everywhere.

Watch:

Meet the guys behind the viral video

Michael and Matthew Gardiner are professional Irish-American step dancers and choreographers who grew up in Denver, trained in Ireland, and won multiple World Irish Dancing Championship titles. They were recognized at the 2025 TikTok Awards UK & Ireland. They’ve also built a following of millions on social media with videos like this one, where they dance to popular songs, usually in an outdoor environment.

The melding of Irish dance with country music sung by a Black American female artist may seem unlikely, but it could be viewed merely as country music coming back to its roots. As mentioned, country music has roots in Black culture and tradition.One major staple of the country music genre, the banjo, was created by enslaved Africans and their descendants in the Caribbean and colonial North America, according to the Smithsonian. Fittingly, the banjo you hear on “Texas Hold ‘Em” is played by Grammy-winning Rhiannon Giddens, a leading Black banjoist, who shared the Gardiner Brothers’ video and joked that her “worlds are colliding” (she lives in Limerick, Ireland). The genre also has deep roots in the ballad tradition of the Irish, English and Scottish settlers in the Appalachian region of the U.S. Despite modern country music’s struggle to break free from “music for white people” stereotypes, it’s much more diverse than many realize or care to admit, and Queen Bey is simply following tradition. Cowboy Carter went on to win Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys, according to the Associated Press, making her the first Black artist to win the country category.

The internet couldn’t get enough

People are loving the blending of genres and culture that the TikTok exemplifies.

“Never thought I’d see Irish step dancing while Beyoncé sings country,” wrote one commenter. “My life is complete. ♥️”

“So happy Beyoncé dropped this song and exposed my timeline to diversified talent,” wrote another.

“Beyoncé brought the world together with this song,” offered another person.

“Ayeeee Irish Dancing has entered the BeyHive chatroom… WELCOME!!” exclaimed another.

“I don’t think I can explain how many of my interests are intersecting here,” wrote one commenter, reflecting what several others shared as well.

And for an extra bit of fun, the Gardiner Brothers also shared their bloopers from filming the video. Turns out stepping in the rain isn’t as easy as they make it look.

What this mashup really proves

The Beyoncé/Gardiner Brothers combo and the reactions to it are a good reminder that none of us fit into one box of interest or identity. We’re all an eclectic mix of tastes and styles, so we can almost always find a way to connect with others over something we enjoy. What better way to be reminded of that fact than through an unexpected mashup that blends the magic of music with the delight of dance? Truly, the arts are a powerful uniting force we should utilize more often.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.