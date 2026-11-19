As a long-time fan of Frasier, I can sing the theme song in my sleep. “Oh baby, I hear the blues a-callin’, tossed salads and scrambled eggs…” I always assumed the salads-and-eggs part was nonsensical and never thought to dig any further.

But it turns out the lyrics of the Frasier theme aren’t nonsensical at all.

In an interview with Paramount Plus, the song’s composer, Bruce Miller, explained how the lyrics came about and why they are actually perfectly fitting for the show.

What do tossed salads and scrambled eggs have to do with psychology?

Frasier, which originally ran for 11 seasons before getting a two-season revival in 2023-2024, follows psychologist Frasier Crane (from the original Cheers sitcom) after he moves from Boston to Seattle. When Miller was tasked with writing the theme song, the show’s creators said they wanted something jazzy. But the instructions for the lyrics posed a challenge.

“I remember David Angell saying, ‘Don’t mention Seattle, don’t mention Frasier, don’t mention psychiatrists, don’t mention anything having to do with the show. But make it germane to the show,’” Miller said.

Miller called up Darryl Phinnessee to write the lyrics. He came up with “tossed salads and scrambled eggs” because they’re “mixed up,” just like the people who call into Frasier’s radio show for help. They weren’t just random foods thrown into the song for fun; they were an intentional metaphor for emotional and psychological turmoil. Pretty brilliant, actually.

How Kelsey Grammer ended up singing the Frasier theme song himself

Grammer wasn’t asked to sing the theme song. He simply decided to do it.

“I actually said to the producers, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m gonna sing this song,’ ’cause I always wanted to sing a theme song. I thought, ‘Well, it’s my time. This is the only shot I’ll ever have.’ So I told them, ‘I’m doing the theme song.’ And they said, ‘Well, okay.’”

“It’s nice when you have an actor that can sing,” added Miller.

Grammer clearly had fun with it, and his performance definitely added to the series. He also said he loved what the song said about the character he was playing.

“The thing I liked about the original spirit of the theme song, what we ended up having, was the fact that he’s always discovering life,” said Grammer. “That it’s always confusing. There’s always something that’s gonna surprise you, but he’s gonna figure it out. And that’s what I liked. You know, ‘I got you pegged.’ It’s gonna be okay. I mean, I got this.” This is why Frasier is my favorite show. Best moment. pic.twitter.com/v96drBuBKZ— Ali Hayati (@FollowHayati) December 15, 2022

The theme song exemplifies what made Frasier so good

To keep a show going for 11 seasons is no small feat. You have to hit on all fronts to pull that off, and Frasier did. But the writing is really what made it stand out. It was smart and sophisticated, yet hilariously down-to-earth. The show’s writers deliberately refused to write down to their audience.

In 2018, writer-producer Jon Sherman told Vanity Fair, “Someone on another show once told me about writing jokes, ‘You have to put a little kibble where the slow dogs can get it.’ That was never the consideration here.”

David Lee, who co-created and directed Frasier, added, “We decided there could be jokes that not everyone got. We called them ’10 percenters.’ As long as we were delivering high quality for the other 90 percent, it was fine.”

Their mantra: “No stupid jokes, no stupid characters. Deliver smart, heartfelt content framed within awkward situations. And never take the easy way out.”

“Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs” isn’t an easy, obvious metaphor for psychology. It is, however, the kind of clever writing that kept people hooked for 11 years and has fans like me rewatching the show decades later.

You can watch the classic Frasier series and the revival seasons on Paramount Plus.