On Dec. 15, 1997, a fire tore through Luz Cuevas’ home in Philadelphia. She got out with two of her sons. When she ran back for her 10-day-old daughter, Delimar, the crib was empty.

Fire investigators blamed a space heater cord. They never found any remains and concluded the blaze had consumed the baby. Cuevas never quite believed it.

Six years later, in January 2004, she went to a child’s birthday party at the home of a relative of Delimar’s father. A 6-year-old girl with deep dimples caught her eye. The girl’s name was Aaliyah, and she came with Carolyn Correa, who was related to the family by marriage and had visited Cuevas’ home the day of the fire.

Cuevas followed the girl upstairs, told her she had gum in her hair, and pulled out five strands. She folded them into a napkin, sealed them in a plastic bag, and locked them in a safe.

“Because of TV, I knew they needed hair for the DNA,” she told reporters at the time, according to CBS News.

The DNA matched, meaning Aaliyah was Delimar. Investigators concluded that Correa had taken the baby and set the fire to cover it up. Correa pleaded no contest to kidnapping, interfering with custody, and conspiracy in 2005 and was paroled in 2013.

Delimar was reunited with her mother in March 2004. She’s an adult now, and she’s been telling her side of the story, including in the 2023 documentary The Hand That Robbed the Cradle. On Tamron Hall that spring, she said she remembered the party: the woman in the hallway, Correa’s panic, the rush to leave. She also said that when the DNA test came, Correa took her into a bathroom and sprayed something into her mouth, which she later came to believe was an attempt to contaminate the sample with Correa’s own saliva.

She’s also convinced Correa didn’t act alone. “I know that she didn’t take me out of that window by herself,” she has said. “There’s definitely somebody out there that assisted her. But, whoever it was, Carolyn is protecting that person with her life.”