Friendships require one key element to grow: time spent together. A 2019 study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships observed how many hours it takes for different levels of friendships to develop.

Researchers found that acquaintances became casual friends after 50 hours together. It took 90 hours to achieve the true label of “friend,” and 200 hours to reach the title of a “close” friend.

People who have maintained friendships for 20 years have invested time in those relationships, demonstrating a deep commitment to one another.

“Commitment is a skill, and they practice it consistently, even when life gets busy,” Dr. Alexia Holovatyk, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist in Los Angeles, tells Upworthy.

Personality traits of people with 20-year friendships

Maintaining long-term friendships requires consistent communication.

“Most of these friendships aren’t kept alive by big gestures. They run on small, boring contact: the text about a song, the birthday call, the ‘saw this and thought of you,’” Alexis Sturnick, LCSW, PMH-C, founder and clinical director of Resilience Therapy in New York, tells Upworthy. “It looks like nothing, and it’s everything.”

In addition to the “small, boring contact,” people who have kept friendships alive for 20 years tend to possess these six personality traits:

Personality trait No. 1: They are flexible

Phil Glickman, Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Owner of Wellness Road Psychology, tells Upworthy that flexibility—specifically being open to a relationship being dynamic and shifting—is a key personality trait of those who maintain long-term friendships.

“Twenty years is a long time—you’ll probably be a different person than you were at the beginning of the relationship, and so will the other person,” he explains. “They’ll change at different rates than you do and have different events that come along in their lives, and that will make it inconvenient or challenging.”

Personality trait No. 2: They value depth and commitment

“This means they are not looking for something easy; they are looking for something mutually sustainable,” Blythe Landry, LCSW, M.Ed., founder of Grief to Purpose, tells Upworthy. “Long-term friendships require the same willingness to invest time, mutual support, and deep vulnerability that romantic relationships do. If you value these things, that is a good starting point for long-term friendship success.”

Personality trait No. 3: They value stability over novelty

The concept of “novelty,” or something being shiny and new, typically doesn’t hold as much value to those with long-term friendships.

“Some people deeply value being known by people who have seen them through many seasons of life. They’ve watched you grow and struggle and change,” Dr. Holovatyk explains. “There’s a grounding, nervous-system-level comfort in being with someone who knows your history and doesn’t need the backstory. People who keep friends for decades tend to prize that depth over the excitement of constantly meeting someone new.”

Personality trait No. 4: They are resilient

A certain level of grit and resilience is necessary for friendships to last 20 years.

“Being able to continue through the relationship when things are challenging, and continue putting in that effort even if it’s not always fun and easy,” Glickman says.

Personality trait No. 5: They are comfortable with conflict

People with 20-year friendships are okay with not expecting themselves or others to always show up the way they want them to.

“Long-term friendships require both parties to recognize that nobody is perfect, that sometimes the connection will be more vital than others, and that both people will make mistakes,” Landry explains. “Willingness to work through the hard times is a core component of long-term relationships of all kinds.”

Personality trait No. 6: They have the capacity to assume goodwill

“This means that the person recognizes the vicissitudes of life will be what they are, and that someone needing to focus more on their kids or aging parents for sometimes years at a time doesn’t mean the love is gone; it means the availability has temporarily changed,” says Landry.

In other words, although it may feel uncomfortable, they can look at the bigger picture.

“People who assume goodwill and know that most people are doing the best they can are able to make room for long-term friendships, all of which ebb and flow in connection over time,” she shares.

Sturnick also adds, “The friends who last don’t track who called last. They trust it evens out over decades, not weeks.”