Aging has many positive aspects, and a big one is that after middle age, people often become happier. Historically, researchers have found that happiness follows a U-shaped curve: people are happier until their 40s to mid-fifties, when they experience a dip, then return to their previous level of happiness in their 60s.

A 2025 Gallup poll found that, on a scale of 1 to 10, Americans ages 18 to 29 had an average flourishing score of 6.36, while those in their 60s average 7.68, meaning that older people report greater well-being, growth, and psychological and social functioning.

Recently, a study published by the American Psychological Association found another reason people shouldn’t fear aging. Although younger people and older people report the same number of regrets, “older adults reported fewer and less emotionally intense recent regrets.”

Study shows the pain of regret lessens as people age

“Regrets are incredibly common. Almost all of us experience big regrets in our personal and professional lives—from marrying the wrong person to never finishing college,” lead author Julia Nolte, PhD, of Tilburg University in the Netherlands, said in a statement. “The good news is that for many of us, the experience of regret seems to become less negative with age.”

One reason older people may not feel regrets as intensely is that, as we age, regrets become less beneficial. When most of your life is ahead of you, the sting of regret can help you avoid making the same mistakes again. After middle age, regret takes on a new emotional form. “It is assumed that regret helps us make better choices moving forward,” Nolte says. “But older adults may derive other benefits from regret, such as a chance to reflect or look for meaning.” A woman dealing with regrets. Credit: Canva

Older people also tend to feel more regret over missed chances, when they failed to take action, rather than when they made a poor decision. This psychological phenomenon, known as the inaction effect, states that we feel less regret if we take an action that fails than if we do nothing and fail. We can learn from mistakes we’ve made, but we can’t recover a missed opportunity.

The researchers measured the pain of regret across the age spectrum by surveying adults, aged 21 to 89, and asking them to list up to 5 regrets from the past year and another 5 long-term regrets. Participants were then asked how they cope with regret. Woman enjoying the sunshine. Credit: Canva

Simply put: It hurts more to regret something you didn’t do than something you did

The study is probably a relief for those who hope they’ll one day be free of painful self-reflection about the past. But it’s also a wake-up call to take advantage of opportunities in life, speak up when something needs to be said, and to be less afraid of taking risks. Because, as the study shows, the regrets we hang onto as we age aren’t the things we did, but the things we didn’t.