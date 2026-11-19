The chance that two objects moving along different paths at high speed will collide isn’t great. The chance of survival if one of those objects is a bird and the other is a giant tractor-trailer going 65 mph is even worse.

But a young owl has defied all odds, not only surviving such a collision but doing so with minimal damage after getting lodged in the truck’s air dam for 70 miles after being hit. A young owl got stuck in the air dam of the truck that hit it on a Pennsylvania highway. Photos courtesy of Raven Ridge Wildlife Center/Facebook

‘Most birds bounce off…’

Truck driver Ashley Moffitt noticed the owl hit her rig while she was driving down the highway in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

“It surprised me whenever the owl did strike because it’s a split-second thing,” she told local affiliate CBS News 21. “You don’t realize it’s going to happen. It’s dark out, and next thing you know, there’s a bird, and I mean, boom, it hits.”

However, Moffitt didn’t realize the owl was lodged in the air dam until she stopped 70 miles down the road. “Most birds bounce off; they do not stick,” she said. “This was like a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Workers at Old Dominion Freight Line trucking company in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, managed to free the owl, but it couldn’t fly. Workers freed the owl from the air dam (left) but when they set him down, he struggled to fly. Photos courtesy of Raven Ridge Wildlife Center/Facebook

They called the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center after hours for professional help. When Raven Ridge workers saw the photos, they were shocked that the owl had survived the impact. A transport volunteer went to pick up the injured bird.

However, the wildlife center team was even more stunned when they evaluated the owl—a male Great Horned Owl, less than a year old. Though his feathers looked a mess, miraculously, the only actual damage was to his left eye.

Safe in the hands of wildlife experts

“We immediately started pain medication. You know, triage trauma for this kind of incident,” Director of Raven Ridge Wildlife, Tracie Young, said. “It’s truly the luckiest owl we’ve ever seen. We took it to our vet for a full eye exam. Even the vet was amazed there wasn’t more trauma, though there was blood and swelling in the left eye.” Old Dominion workers placed the owl in a box for transport to Raven Ridge Wildlife Center. Photos courtesy of Raven Ridge Wildlife Center/Facebook

“That owl had some guardian angels,” she told News 21. He has been cooperating well with the center staff.

Young tells Upworthy that they expect the owl to make a full recovery and return to the wild once he’s in good shape. “We will be driving back to the general location 70 miles away to take him back home,” she says. It should take about three weeks.

Raven Ridge also thanked the workers at Old Dominion who helped with the rescue. “This whole story is just astounding,” the center shared. “The Old Dominion team went above and beyond to save this Great Horned Owl.”

Here’s to all the people who came together to help a young owl who just happened to be flying in exactly the wrong place at precisely the wrong time.

Find more on Raven Ridge Wildlife Center’s Facebook page.