Carole Wade has been singing her whole life. Her velvety voice and deep connection to the lyrics she belts are not lost on listeners. At 86, she continues to let that voice soar.

She became known to Upworthy readers last year when I met her by chance at my mother’s senior living facility in Dallas. A karaoke event took place on a warm Sunday afternoon in July. Wade sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” bringing the room to tears. We shared that clip, and millions of people heard and shared it too.

But there’s even more to unveil about Wade’s fascinatingly brilliant life. Before she wowed audiences at senior karaoke and before she was in her local Dallas band, she sang backup for not one, not two, but three Elvis impersonators. I had a second chance to interview her and find out more.

How it all began

How did you land the job originally singing backup for Elvis impersonators?

“I had a guy friend that I had known that was into music. And he knew the first (Elvis impersonator) that I worked with. His name was Steve West. I ended up knowing him over 20 years. So, we got together with him, and got to working, and did quite a bit of stuff. He thought he was Elvis, I think, really. And when he wasn’t performing, he was wearing clothes like Elvis, you know, the big sleeves and all that.

But bless his heart. Now he died a couple of years ago. He had heart problems. His family is still good friends of mine. And so that’s how I got to start. He was the first one.”

So he was doing these shows in Dallas and asked you to come sing backup?

“Yes, and we did clubs and restaurants and, oh, anything he could, you know, on the holidays. We did the state fair. We did that. It was fun. It really was. He was easy to work with because I’d worked with him for so long.”

Were you already an Elvis fan?

“I was, but I wasn’t a maniac fan. You know. I didn’t go crazy. And I never did see one of his shows live, which I wish I had. Yeah, I liked Elvis. I really did. And I loved his songs. In fact, right now, in karaoke, I do ‘Burning Love.’”

I love “Suspicious Minds.”

“Oh, that’s my favorite. I didn’t think about that. I may do that one too, then. Oh, that’s nice. You reminded me about that one. Oh, that’d be a good one to do at karaoke.”

When you were singing backup, did your appreciation for Elvis’s music grow?

“Yeah, it did. It sure did. It definitely made me appreciate it more and note the songs and be familiar with them.”

She couldn’t help falling in love

Were there any songs that stood out as the toughest to sing, as far as range?

“Well, yeah, um, oh, gosh, the last one of the night, he always sang, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love.’ That had some highs in it. But we managed. It wasn’t bad at all. I don’t think I really ever had a problem harmonizing with that.”

What about outfits, hair and makeup? Did you have to match his energy?

“Yeah, well, this depended [on] where we were working. If we were doing something that required an evening gown or whatever like that, I would do that. And then the rest of the time, it was just normal. We tried to kind of duplicate what Elvis did, and what his backup singer did.”

How many backup singers were there?

“I worked with Steve longer than any of them, and some of them would come and go, and there usually would be about three of us. And sometimes four. But it just depended on who was working with us at the time.”

You worked with other Elvis tribute artists as well, not just Steve. Was that before your band (Psychedelic Oatmeal) formed?

“Yeah, it was. It was before my band all started.”

Was Steve the best impersonator or was there another one that stood out?

“Steve was really good. But we worked with a young guy that just popped up. And he was like, oh, my gosh, he must have been 18, 19 years old when he started. His name was Johnny Lovett. And, believe it or not, he has passed away too. He turned out to be really, really good. And, on top of that, he was real funny. He was kind of a comedian. And he would, you know, do things like that on the stage.”

They were all fabulous

Who else did you work with?

“And then I worked also with George Campisi.” (The Campisi family had quite the legacy in Dallas, ultimately running one of the most popular Italian restaurants, Campisi’s, often frequented by Jack Ruby). “Now, we, we traveled a little bit with him. That was after Steve, I was kind of going back and forth with him. And, so when George would call, you know, we’d go do a job with him, because, you know, the music so well, you don’t have to rehearse that much. George was very good, and he looked Italian. He was a very, very nice guy. They all were. Every one of them I worked with. And I do miss working with them, it was fun.”

How were the crowds? Did they draw in real big Elvis fans? Did they go crazy like it was actually Elvis?

“Yeah, they sure did. They loved Elvis so much. And the majority were women.”

That must have been interesting to be on stage from your point of view and to watch these women get so excited.

“Yeah, it was! Johnny, now he was young when he passed away too. He was really good looking, good. Steve, of course, was an older guy. Not old, but older. And, when Johnny started singing, he sang with us. We kind of got him started on stuff. And then he went on his own and did real well.”

‘Don’t put it off’

Looking back at all your decades of singing and performing, if you had a piece of advice to give to another aspiring entertainer, what would it be?

“I think what they should do is start when they’re young. And don’t put it off. And just push yourself as much as possible. You get to meet people, get to know them, and that’s how you get in with someone. And go to jam sessions and sing, and they see you there. That would be my advice on it.”