GTA6, the latest in the wildly popular Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, launches this week and it’s not a stretch to say it may be one of the most anticipated video games of all time. The game has been in development for over eight years and its release date has been teased and pushed back multiple times, all the while promising fans one of the most ambitious open-world games ever.

The game, though, is not without its controversy. GTA is one of the most popular and innovative games of all time, but it’s also one of the most violent. Players in the game world are encouraged to commit crimes, run from the police, and even harm innocent civilians just for kicks. The Guardian even calls it “depraved,” and there have even been incidents of real-world violence that some have linked to the game.

But the newest iteration of the game does something that it has never done before: It rewards players for empathy, kindness, and non-violent actions.

GTAVI players can choose a kinder path

Throughout the Grand Theft Auto games over the years, attacking random civilians has always been a core element of the game. You can beat them up, or worse, and take their money and other items they might be carrying—even steal their car.

You can still do all of that in GTAVI, but game developer Rockstar has implemented a redesigned “honor system,” that tracks player’s behavior throughout the course of the game.

Repeatedly kinder, more empathetic decisions can unlock perks, rewards, and even entirely new storylines.

Treating the NPCs with care can pay off

Shooting up random pedestrians and stealing their cash? That’s old news.

The world of GTAVI is populated with countless NPCS, or Non Player Characters, who are simply going about their business: commuting to work, running errands, enjoying a day in the park.

In GTAVI, being kind to them may actually be the smarter route.

Reviews note that you can stop to pet a stranger’s dog, pick up litter, and perform other acts of everyday kindness that can boost your in-game reputation as a do-gooder. But it goes even beyond that.

Bloomberg reviewer Jason Schreier shares how he saved an NPC from a car wreck and, in exchange for the help, the civilian character rewarded him with thousands of dollars. This is incredible. Amazon is parodied as Sahara in GTA 6 lmfaooo. https://t.co/tyhM0MFZk5 pic.twitter.com/g6exyG7DgE— T𑀣ᑏI 🇦🇱🇺🇸 (@RexKwonDo92) November 18, 2026

Non-violent missions

Most people know GTA as driving around the city and committing acts of chaos, but the game’s storyline also involves detailed and exciting “missions” for the character.

In GTAVI, players may find that choosing non-violent approaches to completing missions is often the smarter play. Players can choose non-lethal weapons, stealth instead of confrontation, and preparation instead of coming in guns-a-blazing.

Some reporting even indicates that building a non-violent reputation in the game can unlock new stories and side quests that won’t be available to the players who prefer to rampage.

Domestic bliss is key

Another new element in GTAVI is the introduction of dual protagonists Jason and Lucia. They’re a couple, and a key element of the game revolves around maintaining their relationship.

It’s not all bank robberies and complex heists. Playing are encouraged to send messages between the pair, take walks on the beach, spend recreational time together, hold hands, and even show great teamwork during missions.

Keeping the partners happy reportedly changes their in-game dialogue and even how the storyline plays out.

It all adds up to a wildly different and surprisingly complex playing experience. Guardian reviewer Keza MacDonald wrote, “I was astonished to discover that the game offers you small incentives for acts of kindness, such as texting your partner a selfie, doing your neighbour a favour or throwing your rubbish in the bin rather than dropping it on the ground.”

Not exactly the usual fare gamers have grown used to.

Violence still a core element

GTAVI has been in development for a long time. Many members of the franchise’s core audience have grown up and simply demand more complexity from their games than they did a decade ago. 40-year-olds who grew up playing early versions of GTA might enjoy a different flavor and challenge in the new game world instead of the usual shoot-em-up destruction.

But even with the new empathy features, GTAVI is still a graphically violent game. Players won’t be punished for playing the “old way,” and the violence won’t be removed from the franchise any time soon.

The American Psychological Association is clear that there is not a causal relationship between video games and real-life violence. But it’s understandable if anyone, a parent or otherwise, would be uncomfortable with certain aspects of Grand Theft Auto. For anyone curious about the groundbreaking aspects of the game and wanting to give it a try, just know that there is a much kinder way to play; and that might even be the smart strategy.