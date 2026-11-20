Actress Audrey Hepburn was known for her classic beauty. From her full brows to her signature bangs, Hepburn’s stunning appearance always stood out on the silver screen.

And Hepburn embraced aging gracefully. She famously rejected any plastic surgery or enhancements, and was proud of her wrinkles.

Family members and others close to her have shared stories on her beauty philosophy over the years. And one story in particular is a stand out—with Hepburn refusing to have her wrinkles erased from one of her favorite photos of herself during her devoted work for UNICEF.

Audrey Hepburn accepted her wrinkles

Later in her life, Hepburn became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1988, and was devoted to helping people in need around the world. For her advocacy work, she earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992.

Hepburn’s granddaughter, Emma Ferrer, told PEOPLE in 2017 a story about her grandmother that “truly embodies her concept of beauty”, on how Hepburn refused to have her wrinkles removed from one of her most beloved UNICEF photos taken by John Isaacs, a photographer for the United Nations and National Geographic.

American Photo magazine asked Hepburn to choose the photo she loved most, and it was one where her smile revealed wrinkles.

“John called and asked her if she wanted him to do some Photoshop, because you could see her wrinkles. She told him, ‘Don’t you dare touch any one of those wrinkles, I earned every single one of them.’”

Ferrer added, “She never once thought of getting plastic surgery. For her, wrinkles were symbols of age, experience and wisdom.”

Audrey Hepburn’s thoughts on plastic surgery

Pamela Keogh, author of Audrey Style, also told PEOPLE more about Hepburn’s beauty philosophy and her thoughts on plastic surgery.

“Audrey never touched her face. In those days, there was no Botox. She would have had to have a facelift. Audrey never, ever did a thing,” she said.

And Hepburn’s two sons, Sean Hepburn Ferrer and Luca Dotti, also shared more on their mother’s beauty philosophy with the publication.

That said, she didn’t judge other women who chose plastic surgery, Dotti explained that while his mother didn’t opt for plastic surgery herself, she believed other women should have the choice and not be judged.

“She wasn’t against plastic surgery,” he told PEOPLE. “She said, ‘If you really are unhappy about a feature about yourself that really depresses you… A woman should be free to indulge in whatever she pleases.’ She didn’t have a mantra that was for anybody else.”

Ferrer added more on her thoughts of aging gracefully as an actress, sharing, “She always used to say, ‘I’m too old to be the love interest and too young to be the grandmother.’ She felt that in Hollywood. That’s ingrained in the 40s and 50s.”

And in the book titled Intimate Audrey: An Authorized Biography, co-written by Ferrer and Wendy Holden, they also noted, “Any suggestion of plastic surgery was anathema to her, as she honored the history of every line on her face.”