Many of us are fortunate to have a wildlife preserve right in our backyards, or just outside of our windows. City, rural, suburban—almost anyone can look outside and find a squirrel, a chipmunk, or even a strange insect we’ve never seen before.

Perhaps the most common animal most humans see on an everyday basis is also the most fascinating: Your ordinary backyard birds. While not as intelligent and mysterious as the crow or raven, these birds are surprisingly adept at forming bonds with humans nonetheless.

More than backyard birds than meets the eye

Robins, house finches, and sparrows are wildly common in most parts of America. More regional, but still extremely common, are cardinals, blue jays, chickadees, and even magpies.

Many of these songbirds are so commonplace, in fact, that we barely notice them. We’re more interested in rarer finds like the fox, deer, coyote, or hawk.

But more rewarding than getting a passing glance at a fox might be making friends with the birds who visit, and live in, our yards every single day. These friendships can be wildly rewarding. Literally, some of these backyard songbirds will perch on you once you gain their trust.

Some of them may even start to bring you gifts.

Why birds give gifts to humans

Again, crows get most of the good press when it comes to human-animal friendships. They’re incredibly smart and good at remembering faces. They’re also famous for giving presents to people they trust.

For people who feed them, crows have been known to leave behind shiny things like tinsel, foil, or found jewelry. They might leave a pebble or a nice twig, or even a feather. Some people swear the crows have “made” them unique presents. The National Audubon Society writes of a person who, after feeding crows, found a “short pine sprig with a soda tab threaded through the end” several times in the same feeding spot.

Not many people know that “regular” backyard birds can do this, as well. It’s particularly common in bird species that are related to crows like fellow corvids magpies and jays.

Gift giving in birds is a deeply instinctual behavior. They use it in their courtship rituals, to reinforce social bird-to-bird bonds, and even sometimes just for fun.

Chirp writes, “Play-based gifting is another way birds connect and collaborate with each other. Young birds pass pinecones, twigs, and other on-hand objects in playful exchanges, even engaging in tug-of-war and ‘keep away’ games. These activities help birds develop dexterity, explore their environment, and connect with other birds.”

It’s hard to know exactly why birds seem to give gifts to humans who feed them. It could be a token of appreciation, or it could be because they accidentally dropped something and then food showed up—and they want to see if it will happen again. But we can all agree that, no matter what the intent, it’s still pretty flattering.

Other benefits of befriending backyard birds

Not everyone who feeds and makes friends with their local magpies, blue jays, sparrows, or robins will start receiving presents. It’s an unpredictable behavior, at best, and even more rare in the non-corvids (like sparrows and robins).

But there are still tons of amazing benefits to interacting with the birds outside your window. Scientific studies have shown that watching, feeding, and interacting with birds has an incredible effect on overall well-being

A study from Virginia Tech found that “People described feeling joy, gratitude, hope, and calm when they fed birds. Some said watching birds helped reduce stress or gave them something positive to focus on during difficult periods, such as illness or experiencing a death in the family.”

Plus, responsibly feeding and caring for birds gives a major boost to your immediate ecosystem. Having more birds around helps control pests and even improves biodiversity when they spread seeds as they fly and eat. Everybody wins.

4 easy steps to make bird friends

By now you’ve probably realized that the best way to make friend with birds is to feed them. But the real key is patience and consistency.

1. Experts advise putting out fresh food and water in feeders on a set schedule—the same time every day. Even wearing the same outfit and standing or sitting in the same spot can help the birds get used to your presence.

2. Use yummy, nutritious foods like bird seed and not processed human food. Never feed birds bread or crackers.

3. Over a period of time, you can start to gently move closer to the birds as they eat. Once they’re used to you and understand you mean no harm, they may allow you to come closer and closer.

4. Eventually, you can try putting some seed in your hand and leaving it extended. Once the birds like and trust you, they may perch and eat right from your hand.

Finally, do yourself and the birds a favor and keep your cats inside. Domestic and feral cats kill over two billion birds a year, and they’re much less likely to become your friends if they’re terrified to set foot in your yard.

It’s good for you and it’s good for the birds when you take the time to become friends. At the very least, it’s well worth your while to pause for a second the next time you look out the window and take these beautiful and fascinating creatures in.