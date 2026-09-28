Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Psychologist explains why everyone feels so exhausted these days and it makes a lot of sense

“A gentle reminder about why you are utterly exhausted…”

By

Annie Reneau

By

Upworthy Staff

dog, tired, exhausted, bed, psychology, pillow,
Photo credit: Photo by Jamie Street on UnsplashIt seems like most people are feeling wiped out these days. There's a reason for that.

We’re more than four years past the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s been a weird ride, to say the least. These years have been hard, frustrating, confusing and tragic, and yet we keep on keeping on. Except the keeping on part isn’t quite as simple as it sounds.

We’ve sort of collectively decided to move on, come what may. This year has been an experiment in normalcy, but one without a testable hypothesis or clear design. And it’s taken a toll. So many people are feeling tired, exhausted, worn thin (“like butter scraped over too much bread,” as Bilbo Baggins put it) these days.

But why?

Psychologist and speaker Naomi Holdt beautifully explained what’s behind the overarching exhaustion people are feeling as we close out 2022, and it makes perfect sense. Holdt is a psychologist, author, and speaker with over two decades of experience, and specializes in the emotional well-being of children and young adults. She is also the author of “How to Raise Resilient Kids and Teens.”

In a post on Facebook, she wrote:

“A gentle reminder about why you are utterly exhausted…

No one I know began this year on a full tank. Given the vicious onslaught of the previous two years (let’s just call it what it was) most of us dragged ourselves across the finish line of 2021… frazzled, spent, running on aged adrenaline fumes…

We crawled into 2022 still carrying shock, trauma, grief, heaviness, disbelief… The memories of a surreal existence…

And then it began… The fastest hurricane year we could ever have imagined. Whether we have consciously processed it or not, this has been a year of more pressure, more stress, and a race to ‘catch up’ in all departments… Every. Single. One. Work, school, sports, relationships, life…

Though not intentionally aware, perhaps hopeful that the busier we are, the more readily we will forget… the more easily we will undo the emotional tangle… the more permanently we will wipe away the scarring wounds…

We can’t.

And attempts to re-create some semblance of ‘normal’ on steroids while disregarding that for almost two years our sympathetic nervous systems were on full alert, has left our collective mental health in tatters. Our children and teens are not exempt. The natural byproduct of fighting a hurricane is complete and utter exhaustion…

So before you begin questioning the absolutely depleted and wrung-dry state you are in- Pause. Breathe. Remind yourself of who you are and what you have endured. And then remind yourself of what you have overcome.

Despite it all, you’re still going. (Even on the days you stumble and find yourself face down in a pile of dirt).


tired, exhausted, wicker chair, psychology, tired woman,
A tired woman relaxing in a chair. via Canva/Photos

Understanding brings compassion… Most of the world’s citizens are in need of a little extra TLC at the moment. Most are donning invisible ‘Handle with care’ posters around their necks and ‘Fragile’ tattoos on their bodies…

Instead of racing to the finish line of this year, tread gently.

Go slowly. Amidst the chaos, find small pockets of silence. Find compassion. Allow the healing. And most of all… Be kind. There’s no human being on earth who couldn’t use just a little bit more of the healing salve of kindness.”

Putting it like that, of course, we’re exhausted. We’re like a person who thinks they’re feeling better at the end of an illness, so they dive fully back into life, only to crash midday because their body didn’t actually have as much energy as their brain thought it did. We tried to fling ourselves into life, desperate to feel normal and make up for lost time, without taking the time to fully acknowledge the impact of the past two years or to fully recover and heal from it.


tired, exhausted, wicker chair, psychology, tired woman,
A tired woman laying on the couch. via Canva/Photos

Of course, life can’t just stop, but we do need to allow some time for our bodies, minds, and spirits to heal from what they’ve been through. The uncertainty, the precariousness of “normal,” the after-effects of everything that upended life as we knew it are real. The grief and trauma of those who have experienced the worst of the pandemic are real. The overwhelm of our brains and hearts as we try to process it all is real.

So let’s be gentle with one another and ourselves as we roll our harried selves into another new year. We could all use that little extra measure of grace as we strive to figure out what a true and healthy “normal” feels like.

You can follow Naomi Holdt on Facebook.

This article originally appeared three years ago.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

Education

Another school district just shifted to a 4-day week and parents are making themselves heard

An older woman uses a tablet computer.
Culture

Harvard linguist explains perfectly logical reason Boomers insist on using ellipses in texts

Pop Culture

Awkward, grainy video of high school in 1989 is flooding Gen Xers with the happiest memories

duck egg on the ground, duck egg in incubator, duckling just hatched, humanity, kindness, ducks, animals, wildlife, conservation
Culture

A man found a strange egg and incubated it. 28 days later, it hatched and changed his life.

photography, photographs, portraits, famous portraits, napoleon, ancient greece, rome, royalty
Culture

Historians explain why men in old-timey portraits always had one hand in their vest or coat

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change
Nature

Beavers were brought to the desert to save a dying river. 6 years later, here are the results.

Evan Porter & Upworthy Staff
science, botany, plants, seeds, biodiversity, farming, crops, food supply, experiments, scientists
Nature

In 1879 a scientist buried bottles filled with seeds. Every 20 years, one is dug up and studied.

Evan Porter & Upworthy Staff
gen x, generation x, gen x meal, gen x food, gen x family meals
Culture

Gen Xers share 17 nostalgic dishes they ate growing up—and still make for dinner

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff
great depression, the great depression, great depression recipes, great depression food, great depression recipe
Culture

17 Great Depression recipes people still cook today during hard times

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff