If you ever had a hard time persuading someone to change their mind, whether it’s a work decision, a disagreement with a child, or trying to get grandma to change her cable subscription, it can be frustrating. It can even make you doubt your knowledge on a subject—even if you know it well—because you couldn’t explain it to someone else.

The funny thing is that if you can’t explain something you are well-versed in to someone with half the understanding, it’s probably because you’re highly intelligent. Research has found repeatedly that experts in a subject are often pretty bad at explaining it to others because they can’t bridge the gap between their knowledge and the other person’s.

The curse of knowledge

The problem is that if you have a hard time persuading people to change their minds, you may think you aren’t the expert that you thought you were. However, psychology experts say the exact opposite, and they have a dramatic name for the problem: the curse of knowledge. A frustrated teacher. Credit: Canva

“Lots of us have expertise in particular areas. Becoming an expert in something means that we become more and more fascinated by nuance and complexity,” Chip and Dan Heath write in Stick: Why Some Ideas Survive and Others Die. “That’s when the curse of knowledge kicks in, and we start to forget what it’s like not to know what we know.”

The curse of knowledge stems from people’s natural inclination to forget what they knew before they became experts. That’s why it can be hard for a parent in their 40s to explain basic math to a 9-year-old.

“That is the curse of knowledge,” Miro Kazakoff, a senior lecturer in managerial communication at MIT Sloan, told the university’s publication. “We have to work really hard when we are communicating information to people who don’t have the same level of expertise that we have.”

“When we see a pattern or recognize something or know something, we forget what it was like before we knew that thing. We can’t unsee [it],” he continued. “This is why experts struggle to communicate about their own domain to nonexperts. There is a tremendous amount of context and knowledge that makes it hard to recognize what it was like before we knew what we now know.” the curse of knowledge pic.twitter.com/8ytwFMuuez— ọrẹ (@orethebrave) March 12, 2023

The Dunning-Kruger effect

The curse of knowledge is similar to the Dunning-Kruger effect, which states that experts often undervalue their knowledge because they know that there are gaps in their understanding. But those who know very little about a subject overestimate their knowledge. Couple having a disagreement. Credit: Canva

If you suffer from the curse of knowledge, the best way to overcome it is to empathize with your audience to gauge how much they know. It’s also important to simplify your message to make it more accessible and to determine the audience’s knowledge base by practicing active listening and asking questions.

In the end, if you underestimated your intelligence because you had a hard time being persuasive, the problem is probably the other way around. The curse of knowledge may be a communication problem, but it’s also a sign that you know so much, you’ve forgotten what it’s like to know so little.