Holiday season energy is officially here. Soon, the sounds of sleigh bells and Ho-ho-hoing Santas will fill every shopping center you walk into. And chances are good that you’ll hear the festive “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” pumping out of the mall’s speakers at least once. The singer, Brenda Lee, was only a tween when she recorded the perennial classic.

Decades later, the song continues to climb the charts every December. Now it has earned a massive RIAA Diamond certification for surpassing 10 million copies. To mark the historic milestone, music superstar Taylor Swift surprised the 81-year-old legend in person. The heartwarming meetup brought Lee to tears.

A heartfelt surprise between two music icons

Seeing Taylor Swift present a gleaming Diamond plaque to Brenda Lee on behalf of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is a true gift to music fans. The song is an enduring holiday classic for sure, but there are even deeper connections between Swift and Lee. They both started young and began their recording careers in Tennessee. Swift’s debut album arrived when she turned 16, while Lee was only 12.

There’s plenty about this musician meet-cute that will bring a smile to your face. Especially Lee’s adorable astonishment at Taylor Swift’s height. When wearing heels, Swift is six feet tall.

But the real emotion comes after Brenda Lee receives the Diamond Certification. She tears up as she mentions the song’s writer, Johnny Marks. You probably know his two other seasonal classics, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” The song reached #1 on the Billboard charts again in 2023. That made her the oldest woman to ever reach the top spot.

“This is yours now, and it will be yours forever,” Swift tells an emotional Lee. Taylor also refers to Lee as “the original queen of Christmas.” Only one modern Christmas song reached Diamond status before “Rockin’…” That being Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Brenda Lee’s remarkable rise and holiday chart magic

Brenda Lee’s story makes this milestone even more extraordinary. As a young child, she possessed a powerhouse voice. She only began singing professionally, however, after the death of her father. Lee sang at county fairs and on local TV to help earn money for her family. Soon after, she signed a record deal at Decca at 12 years old.

Known affectionately as “Little Miss Dynamite,” Lee broke through in the late 1950s. She moved effortlessly between rockabilly, pop, and country music long before genre lines blurred. Her vocal grit and emotional maturity stunned listeners. Songs like “I’m Sorry” cemented her place as an unforgettable vocal force. Lee was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Meanwhile, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is an annual chart phenomenon. Modern Billboard rules count both classic catalog songs and holiday tracks. And since streaming and radio play surge every winter, old favorites can suddenly sprint back toward No. 1 during peak holiday weeks. In Lee’s case, Spotify announced in 2024 that “Rockin’…” had crossed the one billion stream mark in 2024.

Why this timeless classic still warms our hearts

Music has a unique ability to freeze moments in time. A familiar guitar riff or joyful lyric can transport us straight back to a Christmas of your childhood. Lee’s song is part of a trio of tracks that were the first to merge holiday music with rock and roll beats. Bobby Helm’s “Jingle Bell Rock” came out of the gate swinging in 1957. That was followed the next year by Lee’s “Rockin’…” and Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run”—which leapt quickly onto the charts.

It’s a seasonal formula that many of today’s recording artists try to replicate. Just this year, Olivia Rodrigo made a splash with “Take Me Home (4 Christmas),” which evokes the New Wave sound of The Waitresses’ 1981 classic, “Christmas Wrapping.”

What will always make Brenda Lee’s track so catchy is her youthful energy. Watching Taylor Swift honor such a trailblazer reminds us of what we love about the season. Family, friends, and holiday traditions set to a rockin’ beat for generations to come.