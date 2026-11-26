This season of Dancing With the Stars has served up some incredible performances. From Julia Stiles recreating her iconic Save the Last Dance choreography to her tender tribute to actor Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You, there were endless emotional moments.

And last night’s DWTS finale served up one of the most memorable performances in the show’s history, according to viewers. Finalist Ezra Frech and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, performed an incredible freestyle routine to Linkin Park’s “Numb”.

Midway through, Frech’s prosthetic leg accidentally came off during a pivotal moment in the routine. And the way he was able to recover left many viewers in happy tears.

Frech loses his prosthetic mid-dance

The duo’s performance was during the show’s finale, so the pressure was on. Frech started the routine solo and without his prosthetic, dressed in an all-black silky set that moved with him in a series of emotive modern-style movements.

Karagach then appeared on the stage, as Frech had just moments to put his prosthetic on to finish the routine together. But as he began to move and jump down stairs on the stage, it was clear his prosthetic was not secure—and fell off.

Like a total professional, Frech continued on with the choreography on just one leg. And he pulled off an incredible feat of strength, lifting Karagach with incredible balance.

As backup dancers ripped off Frech’s black set to reveal an all-white one to match Karagach, she was able to grab his prosthetic and hand it to him—which he was quickly able to put on. The two paused for a moment and gave each other a knowing nod and smile as they finished out the routine.

Frech explains what happened

The performance earned a standing ovation from the crowd and judges, who awarded them a perfect score. “Ezra, you are a hero,” Judge Derek Hough said. “This performance will have a ripple effect far beyond this show.”

In an interview following the performance, Frech told Extra more about what was going through his head during the routine—and the moment he lost his leg.

“I knew it wasn’t on right,” Frech said. “I haven’t watched the video back, but you can see I’m fidgeting with it as I was running up because it wasn’t on right. Sometimes it will lock into place, even if it’s not on right, so I had to just go. And then when I jumped, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to come off.’ And then it came off, [and] everything happened so fast. I was prepared to dance the rest of the freestyle on one leg if I had to.”

When he lost his leg, Karagach added that she yelled to him, “And I was like, ‘Put on your leg!’”

Somehow, Frech was able to hear her. “She yelled, ‘Put on your leg!’ And I heard that immediately. I don’t even know what happened. I blacked out. I don’t know what happened. We did a lift on it? I need to watch it back.”

On Good Morning America, Frech shared more about the crazy moment. “Last night was crazy. We started our freestyle without the prosthetic. That was a creative choice,” he said. “And things went a little off script and I wasn’t able to suction my leg on and I knew it wasn’t on. And sometimes, when that happens, it’ll re-suction, but it didn’t. It came off. She told me to put it on mid-dance. I kind of blacked out, and then we ended up finishing the dance.”

Viewers react

On social media, viewers were moved to tears and sang their praises to Frech and Karagach for their resilient and graceful performance:

“I need to take tomorrow off so I can recover by watching this over and over again till I’ve cried every last tear.”

“The audible gasp we all let out when it happened followed by the tears of the rest of the performance 😭 Chills!!!”

“going down in history of dwts freestyles 👏🏼”

“can’t stop thinking about how incredible this performance was 😭”

“So inspiring 🙌🙌🙌”

“The world is changed after witnessing this dance. A masterpiece.”

“Losing his prosthetic made the dance that much more impactful. THAT’S OUR MIRRORBALL CHAMP 😭”

“The head nod and look that they give each other after he puts the prosthetic back on 🥹🤯”

“It’s crazy how Dani didn’t even know his prosthetic was off until she saw it on the floor…AFTER he lifted her!”