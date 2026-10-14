Millennials lose it after Julia Stiles recreates iconic ‘Save the Last Dance’ moves on ‘DWTS’

Julia Stiles stole the show during last night’s “Super Bowl Night” episode of Dancing With the Stars. Stiles, 45, performed a dance routine featuring the famous choreography from her 2001 film Save the Last Dance.

The DWTS routine, set to a remix of Jennifer Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block,” was performed with her partner, Ezra Sosa. Sean Patrick Thomas, her co-star from the film who played Derek Reynolds, cheered her on from the crowd.

Twenty-five years after the film’s release, Millennials immediately clocked Stiles’ nod to her nostalgic moves and character, Sara Johnson. They shared their enthusiasm online.

Stiles hints at Save the Last Dance choreography

For their “Super Bowl Night” routine, Stiles and Sosa went with a hip-hop and jazz-style dance. During the rehearsal package, Stiles shared her excitement about recreating some of her moves from the beloved Millennial movie.

“This is my chance for the do-over that I’ve always wanted, so I just have to go out there and own it, I have no other choice,” she said, according to PEOPLE.

As Sosa set up two chairs during the rehearsal (similar to the infamous finale Julliard dance audition from Save the Last Dance), he said, “Sorry, judges, but this is for the Millennials.”

Stiles nails her Save the Last Dance routine

Although the DWTS performance was less than a minute and a half, it was loaded with Save the Last Dance references. Stiles immediately incorporated the same ballet moves from the film and recreated a scene with Sosa in which the characters Sarah and Derek find rhythm together while seated in chairs during rehearsal.

Sosa also threw a jacket over his shoulder as he watched Stiles perform the exact routine Sara did during her Juilliard dance audition, mixing in classic ballet positions, turns, and jumps with a hip-hop flair. The camera also panned to Sean Patrick Scott in the audience.

The judges were ecstatic over the routine. Judge Bruno Tonioli called it “brilliant” and added that he was unaware of Stiles’ “hidden” hip-hop skills. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba added, “I know this is the wrong movie, but I think we just got served!” Judge Derek Hough said Stiles “did not disappoint.”

Viewers respond

The performance earned loads of praise from Millennials and Save the Last Dance fans of every generation. They took to the comment section on Instagram and YouTube to share their thoughts:

“Watching Julia Stiles slay this choreo like it’s 2001 again.”

“OH…MY…FREAKING GOSHHH AHHH!!! Seeing Sean in the audience and giving a nod to Save The Last Dance was absolutely EVERYTHING!! I can’t believe that its been 25 yrs since the movie came out i love that iconic movie soo much 🥰❤❤”

“Check on your millennial friends, indeed. The actual joy on my feed on account of this bit of nostalgia ❤️.”

“She ate and left no crumbs”

“During the package when I heard Ezra say ‘this is for the millennials’ I was like oh boy, here we goooo!! 😍”

“Why did I get emotional watching this 🔥👏🥹😭”

“It was so good that I cried! Such an incredible way to bring it back!”

“Love this movie 😍🥹”

“YES!!!! AHHH I was screaming the whole dance dancing!!! Yes Sean Patrick Thomas holding the jacket with Ezra total nod to the movie!! I can’t believe that its been 25 years!!!”