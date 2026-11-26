Mr. Feeny, the iconic teacher and principal at the heart of Boy Meets World, was brought to life and made unforgettable by the acting talents of William Daniels. However, it almost didn’t happen.

Daniels famously quit the show after the very first table read of the pilot script. He had too much respect for “the underpaid, underappreciated teachers of this country to portray one of them a fool,” per Daniels’ own biography. He didn’t want to play a goofball educator who was only there for laughs.

Luckily, the role was rewritten, Daniels returned to the cast, and the rest is history. But of all the heartfelt, emotional, and wise moments Daniels’ brought us as Feeny, one is permanently etched into the hearts of anyone who grew up watching the show.

Mr. Feeny’s iconic farewell

The series finale of Boy Meets World, “Brave New World: Part 2”, aired in 2000; well over 20 years ago now.

But many Millennials can still remember watching the show’s final scene as if it were yesterday.

Mr. Feeny gathers in the classroom with his students Cory, Topanga, Shawn, and Eric one final time. As the seventh season of the show comes to a close, each of the main protagonists is preparing to finally leave the nest. They’ll all be moving away from Philadelphia for the first time, finally leaving Feeny behind.

He leaves them with parting words of advice: “Believe in yourselves. Dream. Try. Do good.” Topanga, ever the A-plus student, asks if he means “Do well.”

“No, I mean ‘do good’,” he responds.

Tearful goodbyes ensue, and the kids go on their way out into the big world.

Why Mr. Feeny delivered his final words to an empty classroom

The series doesn’t end when Topanga, Cory, Shawn, and Eric file out of Feeny’s classroom for the last time.

Standing alone once they’re gone, Feeny delivers perhaps his most famous line:

“I love you all. Class dismissed.”

It’s a full-circle moment for the Feeny character, to finally admit that even though he was hard on the core students, even though he always kept their relationship professional and fair, yes, he did love them in a unique way and not just the way he loves all of his students.

Admitting it to an empty room only added to the payoff. And it also allowed the audience to feel like Feeny, the protective mentor we all wish we’d had, was saying goodbye and “I love you,” directly to us.

It’s an incredibly moving and poignant end to a show that meant so much to so many. The emotion inside the scene is what makes it so memorable, and much of it was incredibly real. William Daniels recalls being close to tears while filming his final moment.

To this day, Feeny is remembered as one of the best portrayals of a teacher ever to grace the screen; and perhaps one of the most beloved sitcom characters of all time. To kids who grew up watching the show, Feeny’s tough love and wisdom was very real. His final line was the catharsis we all needed as the show came to its inevitable end.