New gens are embracing ’80s fashion and Gen X is having a blast with it

Everything old really is new again, and nothing exemplifies that more than fashion. So when younger generations adopt styles from those that came before them, it can be delightful for the originators of those looks to behold.

Generation X, specifically, had some of the most iconic fashion pieces in history in the 1980s through early ‘90s. Whether it was blueberry scratch-and-sniff watches, rubber “Madonna” bracelets, or see-through “Jelly” flats, we made everything just a little bigger and brighter. We showed the world just how to color a tad more outside the lines.

Where did the Gen X style originate?

First, where exactly did Gen X fashion get its roots? Some say it was born from multiple sources. In the piece “A Deep Dive into Gen X Fashion,” the fashion site Shao New York notes, “These movements happened in cultural shadow lands, in that space between ‘I want my MTV’ and ‘Just Say No.’

‘Sophistipunk’ and ‘Sophistifunk’ weren’t documented in Women’s Wear Daily or Vogue—they lived in corners of Tower Records, in back rows of movie theaters showing The Breakfast Club for the fifth time, in dorm rooms where debates raged over whether The Cure or New Order was more authentic.”

And so when trends pop up again, it’s hard for designers not to notice the parallels between cultural zeitgeists. “Now, decades later, when kids wear vintage band tees under blazers or platform sneakers with tailored suits, their legacy lives on. Not in museums or fashion archives, but in ongoing dialogues between refinement and rebellion, between inheritance and invention.

The true genius of Gen-X fashion movements wasn’t in creation—it was in refusal to be canonized. They didn’t want to be studied; they wanted to be felt. And if anyone’s ever worn something making parents uncomfortable while impressing bosses, they’ve felt it too.”

As was common in the 1980s, glam is back. Fashion Features Editor Emma Childs writes for Marie Claire, “The spirit of the ’80s is alive and flourishing in 2026. Sydney Stanback, Pinterest’s global trends and insights lead, specifically calls out the Glamoratti aesthetic, a more-is-more attitude inspired by the decade of decadence—think ‘baggy, sculpted-shoulder suits, dramatic funnel necks, and chunky accessories like big gold cuffs and belts,’ all of which have seen spikes in Pinterest searches this year.”

So what’s specifically making a comeback?

Jelly shoes

According to Women.com writer Dami Kim, Jelly shoes (specifically flats and mules) actually never went out of style. “Jelly shoes have been deemed one of the hottest shoe trends for summer 2026. But for Gen X, this ‘new’ obsession is like a time machine back to their summers in the ’80s. These transparent, often neon-colored shoes were seen on women of all ages then and were a universal staple….In 2026, brands like Sam Edelman and even Gucci have released their very own updated versions of these retro shoes.”

Shoulder pads

So many of us had shoulder pads put in our blazers as if we were NFL linemen. Hard to believe it could make a comeback, but certain high-profile celebrities won’t let them disappear. Kim shares, “Victoria Beckham and Lady Gaga have championed the sharp-angled look since the late 2000s, proving the silhouette never went away. With Grazia UK reporting a resurgence in 2026, the trend is officially back.”

Swatch watches

This one is super exciting. Kim refers to this trend as “wrist candy” and notes many Gen X-ers would wear them all at the same time. “In 2026, Gen X is passing the torch to their kids and opting to gift Swatch watches as the very first watch. How special! It’s also proof that the brand has never really gone out of style.”

In fact, the trend has become so popular again, The Wall Street Journal shared that a crowd “descended into total chaos” after the Swiss watch company debuted new watches just a few weeks ago.

Chunky beaded jewelry

Women’s Wear Daily writer Lauren Alexis Fisher alludes to 2010 as a throwback to the once-again popular bright beaded necklaces. But Gen X-ers know this trend goes further back than that. Fisher writes, “The latest wave of beaded necklaces has grown noticeably in proportion, personality, and color palette. Think of this season’s iteration as grandma-core filtered through a summer camp lens.”

Parachute pants

Perhaps the most exciting trend began reemerging near the end of last year. It has many Gen X-ers full of pure nostalgia. There’s a slight twist on this year’s runway. Instead of the “Hammer pants” (of course made popular by rapper MC Hammer), this year sees Gen Z bringing back the Capri pant with parachute fabric. Vogue India writer Renata Joffre shares, “Saint Laurent proposes an opaque green design in parachute fabric to face the high temperatures with style and elegance.”