If you’ve ever found yourself wondering whether a conversation has gone on long enough, there’s a decent chance the person you’re talking to is wondering the same thing.

The problem is, neither of you may realize it.

A 2021 study found that people often struggle to end conversations at the moment they actually want them to end. And this isn’t just a problem between strangers. It can happen even when we’re talking to people we know well.

Researchers Adam Mastroianni, Daniel Gilbert, Gus Cooney, and Timothy Wilson conducted two studies of a total of 932 conversations to investigate what happens when people want conversations to end.

Even people we know can miss the signal

Friends chatting over coffee and smiling. Canva

In the first study, 806 people reported on a recent conversation with a friend, family member, or romantic partner. The researchers asked when they had wanted the conversation to end and when they thought the other person had wanted it to end.

Often, the conversation didn’t end when either partner wanted it to. It was also common for partners to think the other person wanted to keep talking longer than they did.

So the researchers designed a second study that let them see what was happening from both sides.

Strangers offered striking results

Strangers talking in a cafe. Canva

For the second experiment, researchers brought 252 strangers into a lab and paired them up. Each pair was told to talk about whatever they wanted for as little or as much time as they liked, as long as the conversation lasted more than one minute and less than 45 minutes.

In similar fashion to the first study, each person privately reported when they had wanted the conversation to end and when they thought their partner had wanted it to end.

Only 1.59% of conversations ended at a point when both people wanted them to end. In 46.83% of conversations, both people had wanted the conversation to end earlier than it actually did. The strangers also weren’t very good at figuring out what the other person wanted. On average, their estimates of when their partners wanted to stop were off by more than nine minutes.

Basically, two people could be standing there thinking, I wonder when this is going to end, while both were waiting for the other person to make the first move.

The researchers described this as a coordination problem. If you want to leave but think the other person wants to keep talking, announcing that you’re ready to go can feel awkward or rude. So you wait. Unfortunately, the other person might be doing exactly the same thing.

Sometimes the nicest exit is a clear one

Woman waving goodbye. Canva

We tend to assume that other people will give us a clear signal when they’re ready to stop talking. The research suggests that’s a shaky assumption. People aren’t necessarily revealing their preferred stopping point, and they’re not necessarily very good at detecting ours.

The good news is that means you don’t have to wait for the perfect opening…since it likely will never come.

And while the study didn’t test ways of getting out of conversations, experts on the subject have plenty of advice for the moment when you realize you’re ready to go.

Psychologist Andy Molinsky recommends giving a reason for ending the conversation. It gives the other person some context instead of leaving them wondering whether you’ve suddenly decided you don’t like them. That doesn’t have to be elaborate. “I need to get going, but it was really nice talking with you” is enough.

At a party, etiquette experts at Debretts suggest giving yourself a task that naturally moves you out of the conversation, such as getting a drink or going to talk to someone else. You can also bring another person into the conversation, introduce the two people, and then make your exit once they’ve started talking.

Another option is to give the conversation a little runway before you leave. Relationship coach Rachel Greenwald suggests asking one final question before leaving, then ending with a sincere compliment. The idea draws on the “recency effect,” which suggests that the way an interaction ends can influence how positively we remember it.

And perhaps the most useful lesson from the study is that you don’t necessarily need to wait for the other person to give you permission to leave. After all, they may be waiting for you, too.