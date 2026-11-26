“Just one?” This is a question I get asked often, and I’m happy to answer with variations of yes. “That’s right. You got it. One indeed!” It has never bothered me, and on the contrary, it fills me with a tiny sense of self-actualized pride. Dinners, movies, concerts. I unequivocally prefer to be on my own, voyeuristically eavesdropping on other people’s lives.

To be clear, I like other people’s company in spurts and love, for lack of a better word, “collecting” people as I move through life. But solitude, for the most part, fits best. This is especially true when it comes to traveling. Swiping that train card, with no one watching my clock, fills me with pure glee. But on a recent trip to my favorite city, London, I hit a bit of a snag. High tea at The Kensington, Photo byCecily Knobler

Just one?

After joyously getting lost in two red-and-gold-swathed parks, I decided it was time for high tea. So I returned to The Kensington Hotel (where I was staying) and made a reservation for that day at 4:00 p.m. “Just you, Ms. Knobler?” the kind man with the top hat asked at the desk. “If that changes,” I said with a wink, “I’ll let you know.”

Clad in a black cashmere sweater and a pink and black checkered miniskirt, I checked in with the hosts right on time. They showed me around the various delicate rooms, so that I could pick my spot. Would it be the library, surrounded by leather-bound books by Dickens? Near a fireplace lightly decorated with silver Christmas tinsel? I settled on a seat by a bay window, as the last drops of the sun were squeezed into the space.

But I started to notice, as so many families and friends were seated near me, that it seemed this high tea ritual was meant for two or more. And I began to get a little self-conscious. Was I dressed formally enough? Why did it seem I had cat hair on my sweater (and yet don’t have cat?) What exactly IS Christmas pudding? (Luckily, I didn’t have to answer the final question.)

Duchess Anna of Bedford

For a little context, the late afternoon tea didn’t become popular until the mid-1800s. In a piece about it for Historic UK, Ben Johnson writes, “afternoon tea was introduced in England by Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford, in the year 1840. The Duchess would become hungry around four o’clock in the afternoon.”

She simply got too hungry to wait for dinner. Johnson continued, “The evening meal in her household was served fashionably late at eight o’clock, thus leaving a long period of time between lunch and dinner. The Duchess asked that a tray of tea, bread and butter (some time earlier, the Earl of Sandwich had had the idea of putting a filling between two slices of bread) and cake be brought to her room during the late afternoon. This became a habit of hers and she began inviting friends to join her.”

The last sentence is key. Friends would join her. Johnson further explains, “This pause for tea became a fashionable social event. During the 1880s upper-class and society women would change into long gowns, gloves and hats for their afternoon tea, which was usually served in the drawing room between four and five o’clock.” Christmas tree at The Kensington Hotel, Photo by Cecily Knobler

And yet here I was in my version of long gown just being served alone. And as each presentation was given, from the choice of tea to champagne to finger sandwiches, I had this realization that moments are so fleeting. As each item is served and devoured, we must have immediate gratitude because in an instant…it’s gone! Being with just my thoughts (and these exquisite éclairs) sort of forced an introspection I’m not sure I’d have had otherwise.

More than enough

But gratitude and presence aren’t exactly novel ideas, though they stood out during the ritual. What especially struck me is how powerful it felt to actually enjoy my own company. After all, Duchess Anna had originally begun the tradition as a solo act. Neither she nor I needed a companion to experience every bit of deliciousness life so often has to offer. That high tea with “only” me was more than enough.

There will, most likely, always be another cucumber sandwich, another date, another teapot. But having the ability to reclaim a ritual and make it my own was truly one of the most special moments of the trip. I’d do it a thousand more times, if I could. (That said, I did chime into a conversation at the table next to me at one point, when I heard them disparaging the Dallas Cowboys.)

On my way out, the man in the top hat asked how everything was. “Just right,” I said. “And for the record, it didn’t change. And it was just perfection.”