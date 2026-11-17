Somewhere right now, a home cook is crying over a cutting board. The onion always wins. Then comes the garlic, the oil, and a pan that needs babysitting.

Italian cookbook author Marcella Hazan‘s famous tomato sauce recipe skips almost all of that. You cut one onion in half, drop both pieces into a pot of tomatoes and butter, and walk away. About 45 minutes later, you fish the onion out.

Hazan, who is credited with teaching Americans that great Italian food didn’t have to be fussy, published the recipe decades ago. And that onion, the one that doesn’t stick around for dinner, is the whole reason it works.

When Hazan was newly married and about to leave Italy for New York, she asked her mother for the tomato sauce recipe she’d always loved. The answer was the usual Emilia-Romagna method: Sauté a chopped onion in butter until it turns deep gold, then add the tomatoes and cook them down.

It was delicious, but Hazan soon found a more direct route. “Why chop and sauté the onion?” she thought. “I’ll just peel it and put it in the pot with the butter and tomatoes.” That single change produced the version that traveled the world, her husband Victor Hazan later wrote.

What the onion is actually doing in there

Think of the onion less as an ingredient and more as a seasoning. It goes into the pot the way a bay leaf goes into soup, gives up its flavor, and comes out before anyone grabs a bowl.

Left in two big halves, the onion releases that flavor slowly. Over a long, gentle simmer, its sharp raw bite mellows into a soft sweetness that backs up the tomatoes without stealing the show.

And that’s exactly why the low heat matters. “If we reduce too fast, then it doesn’t give the onion time to do its thing,” English chef April Bloomfield said while making the sauce for the PBS series American Masters.

Why it leaves before dinner

Pulling the onion keeps the spotlight on the tomatoes. No stray onion bits, and the tomato flavor stays bright.

Of course, some cooks treat “remove the onion” as more of a suggestion. Why waste all that flavor when you could blitz it right back in?

Well, one Food52 reviewer tried exactly that with one of the leftover onion halves and watched the bright tomato flavor slip away. “Essentially, it had turned it into a different sauce,” the reviewer wrote. Turns out Hazan knew what she was doing after all.

Out of the pot doesn’t have to mean in the trash, though. Hazan’s recipe says to discard the onion, but plenty of cooks can’t toss something that soft, buttery, and tomato-soaked.

“Then Hazan has you discard the onion, but I think you should actually eat it,” Food52 editor Kristen Miglore wrote in her Genius Recipes column in 2011. She suggested chopping it into a relish for grilled Italian sausage. Other home cooks smear it on crusty bread or stir it into a pot of chili.

Marcella Hazan’s tomato sauce with onion and butter

Four ingredients. That’s it. The pasta and a snowfall of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano are just for serving. Adapted from the version published by PBS.

Ingredients

2 pounds fresh, ripe tomatoes or 2 cups canned Italian plum tomatoes with their juice

5 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, peeled and cut in half

Salt

Directions

Put the tomatoes, butter, onion halves, and salt in a saucepan. Cook uncovered at a very slow, steady simmer for about 45 minutes until “the fat floats free from the tomato,” as Hazan wrote. Stir now and then, mashing any big tomato pieces with a wooden spoon. Taste for salt and remove the onion. Toss the sauce with 1 to 1½ pounds of cooked pasta and serve with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Serves 6. It freezes well, too. Just be sure to pull the onion out before popping the sauce in the freezer.

Yes, that’s a lot of butter

Everybody doctors up tomato sauce. A splash of cream, a pinch of sugar, a Parmesan rind tossed in to simmer. But more than half a stick of butter and not a drop of olive oil? To plenty of cooks, that reads like a typo. And when the recipe caught on, some Italian Americans called the butter un-Italian.

But Hazan didn’t see it that way. She came from Emilia-Romagna, a region of northern Italy where cooks reach for butter. Believe it or not, this is the toned-down version. Her first cookbook called for 1/2 cup of butter, a full stick. By the time the sauce landed in her 1992 book Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking, she’d cut it to 5 tablespoons.

And the butter softens the tomatoes’ acidity, leaving the sauce richer and more rounded than any four-ingredient recipe has a right to be.

The sauce for nights you’re running on empty

You know those nights. The fridge is bare, you’re running on fumes, and DoorDash is calling your name. This sauce needs one pot, a few pantry staples, and 45 minutes of mostly ignoring it.

No wonder it has stuck around. It’s the most popular tomato sauce in Food52’s archive, with nearly 600 reviews.

Not bad for a vegetable that gets one cut, does all the work, and then gets kicked out of the pot. Whether it ends up on a slice of bread, in a relish, or in the compost bin, that onion has already earned its place at the table.