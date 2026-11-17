In the wildly popular YouTube series Surrounded, experts or well-known figures debate rapid-fire with everyday people on opposite sides of an issue. Liberals vs. conservatives, politicians vs. non-voters, businessmen vs. anti-capitalists. The twist? The experts are massively outnumbered, 20 to one, hence the name.

Recently, Shark Tank star, investor, media personality, and all-around multimillionaire Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, stepped into the hot seat to take on 20 frustrated Gen Z workers. The results were absolute fireworks.

Security guard working 80 hours a week challenges O’Leary’s wealth claims

The format for Surrounded is as follows: The expert makes a claim in their area of expertise, and the twenty participants scramble to take them on in a head-to-head debate on that claim at the center of the stage.

In one particularly fascinating moment of the episode, O’Leary claims that “Anyone in America can become wealthy if they work hard enough.”

At one point, a young man sat across from him and introduced himself as Kieran. Like many in the crowd, Kieran took exception to Mr. Wonderful’s claim.

“I’m gonna use myself as an example. I work 80 hours a week on average,” Kieran says, adding that he works as an unarmed security guard. Kieran says it’s impossible for him to simply work harder and get more done in less time, as it’s a timed patrol. With working 80 hours a week and spending more than half his income on rent, he has little time or money left to “work harder” and improve his situation.

O’Leary challenges Kieran on his attitude, claiming he should push for a promotion, a manager role, or at least a raise. Kieran counters that he has, but there are only so many positions to go around. Meanwhile, he’s applied to hundreds of other jobs, looking for some upward movement, and can barely land an interview.

O’Leary has made a whole career out of playing the heel. But in this surprisingly honest conversation, he seems to really try to help Kieran.

“There’s somebody, somewhere that needs a manager of security guards, and you sound like you have the chops to do it,” he says.

O’Leary advises going above and beyond: knocking on doors, making a self-promotional video. Kieran says there’s simply no job market anymore, and the opportunities O’Leary describes don’t exist.

It’s an amazing back and forth that’s worth a watch. Kevin O’Leary gets CHALLENGED by a security guard who works 80 HOURS A WEEK after arguing that ANYONE can become WEALTHY through hard work, only for the guard to reveal that 55% of his income goes to RENT and he’s applied to HUNDREDS of jobs without success, questioning how much… pic.twitter.com/73NXCjlpEw— Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 15, 2026

O’Leary isn’t wrong, he’s just a few decades too late

O’Leary isn’t being the millionaire jerk in this exchange with Kieran, but he is showing his age. He’s spouting the typical Baby Boomer financial advice repeated by everyone from Dave Ramsey to Mark Cuban: work hard, skip the lattes, climb the ladder, and eventually become wealthy.

What Kieran is exhausting himself trying to explain to O’Leary is that times have changed. One in 4 American workers say they have no opportunities for advancement in their current role. The odds are even longer for workers without a college degree or advanced education.

That leaves many Gen Zers frantically job-hopping to find meager raises and better opportunities. But as Kieran explains, most applications are done online, where employers are overwhelmed with a staggering number of resumes. Many of the jobs Gen Zers like Kieran apply for aren’t even real, with so-called “ghost jobs” making the experience all the more frustrating.

Meanwhile, wages have stagnated while the cost of living has soared. At 80 hours per week, a guy like Kieran simply doesn’t have time to knock on doors and network for a higher salary. He needs each and every one of those hours to afford groceries and a place to live, like much of his generation. Over 60% of Gen Z is considered “rent-burdened.”

Viral exchange highlights a broken system

Though O’Leary’s suggestions might be out of date, he makes a point: should Kieran just give up and accept that he’ll never be able to afford a better life or find a different job?

Asking for a promotion or making a video resume isn’t likely to move the needle. But he’s trying to tell Kieran to find a way to think outside the box and make people notice him.

“You’re articulate enough to be a supervisor; you’re sitting here debating with me, and you’re doing a good job,” O’Leary says. “You’re going to find a better job, and you’re going to myopically focus on that, and you’re going to spend a fair amount of time making sure that happens.” O’Leary consistently appears dumbfounded that there is no upward mobility for high-performance employees. https://t.co/WLrxOz2ZxO— Joe Wargo (@JoeWargo22) November 15, 2026

The obvious takeaway is that Gen Zers like Kieran, and like the other people featured in the video, shouldn’t have to jump through absurd hoops to achieve a life they can afford. In O’Leary’s time, that meant burning the midnight oil and knocking on a few doors. In Kieran’s time, it means finding a way to separate from the pack of millions and millions of frustrated job-seekers.

O’Leary’s message was surprisingly earnest, for him. But it would be an understatement to say that, since he built his own personal wealth decades ago, things have gotten much harder.